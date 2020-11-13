Global Residential Interior Design Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Residential Interior Design market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Residential Interior Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Residential Interior Design development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gensler
Gold Mantis
HOK
HBA
Perkins+Will
Jacobs
Stantec
IA Interior Architects
Callison
Nelson
Leo A Daly
SOM
HKS
DB & B
Cannon Design
NBBJ
Perkins Eastman
CCD
AECOM Technology
Wilson Associates
M Moser Associates
SmithGroupJJR
Areen Design Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Newly decorated
Repeated decorated
Market segment by Application, split into
Apartment
House
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Residential Interior Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Residential Interior Design development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Residential Interior Design are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Residential Interior Design Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Newly decorated
1.4.3 Repeated decorated
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Residential Interior Design Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Apartment
1.5.3 House
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Residential Interior Design Market Size
2.2 Residential Interior Design Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Residential Interior Design Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Residential Interior Design Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Residential Interior Design Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Residential Interior Design Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Residential Interior Design Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Residential Interior Design Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Residential Interior Design Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Residential Interior Design Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Residential Interior Design Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Residential Interior Design Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Residential Interior Design Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Residential Interior Design Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Residential Interior Design Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Residential Interior Design Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Residential Interior Design Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Residential Interior Design Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Residential Interior Design Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Residential Interior Design Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Residential Interior Design Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Residential Interior Design Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Residential Interior Design Key Players in China
7.3 China Residential Interior Design Market Size by Type
7.4 China Residential Interior Design Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Residential Interior Design Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Residential Interior Design Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Residential Interior Design Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Residential Interior Design Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Residential Interior Design Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Residential Interior Design Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Residential Interior Design Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Residential Interior Design Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Residential Interior Design Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Residential Interior Design Key Players in India
10.3 India Residential Interior Design Market Size by Type
10.4 India Residential Interior Design Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Residential Interior Design Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Residential Interior Design Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Residential Interior Design Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Residential Interior Design Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Gensler
12.1.1 Gensler Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.1.4 Gensler Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Gensler Recent Development
12.2 Gold Mantis
12.2.1 Gold Mantis Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.2.4 Gold Mantis Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Gold Mantis Recent Development
12.3 HOK
12.3.1 HOK Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.3.4 HOK Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 HOK Recent Development
12.4 HBA
12.4.1 HBA Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.4.4 HBA Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 HBA Recent Development
12.5 Perkins+Will
12.5.1 Perkins+Will Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.5.4 Perkins+Will Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Perkins+Will Recent Development
12.6 Jacobs
12.6.1 Jacobs Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.6.4 Jacobs Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Jacobs Recent Development
12.7 Stantec
12.7.1 Stantec Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.7.4 Stantec Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Stantec Recent Development
12.8 IA Interior Architects
12.8.1 IA Interior Architects Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.8.4 IA Interior Architects Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 IA Interior Architects Recent Development
12.9 Callison
12.9.1 Callison Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.9.4 Callison Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Callison Recent Development
12.10 Nelson
12.10.1 Nelson Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Residential Interior Design Introduction
12.10.4 Nelson Revenue in Residential Interior Design Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Nelson Recent Development
12.11 Leo A Daly
12.12 SOM
12.13 HKS
12.14 DB & B
12.15 Cannon Design
12.16 NBBJ
12.17 Perkins Eastman
12.18 CCD
12.19 AECOM Technology
12.20 Wilson Associates
12.21 M Moser Associates
12.22 SmithGroupJJR
12.23 Areen Design Services
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
