Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The customer information system (CIS) is a vital component of the meter-to-cash (M2C) value chain for electric utilities and other industries that provide metered delivery of commoditiessuch as water and natural gas.

In 2017, the global Customer Information System (CIS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Customer Information System (CIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Information System (CIS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

SAP

Itineris

Hansen

Fluentgrid

Open International

Gentrack

Milestone Utility Services

Cayenta

Advanced Utility Systems

Engineering

Indra

Ferranti Computer Systems

Northstar Utilities

Vertexone

IBM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and eCommerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Customer Information System (CIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Customer Information System (CIS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customer Information System (CIS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Energy and Utilities

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size

2.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Customer Information System (CIS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Customer Information System (CIS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 SAP

12.2.1 SAP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAP Recent Development

12.3 Itineris

12.3.1 Itineris Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.3.4 Itineris Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Itineris Recent Development

12.4 Hansen

12.4.1 Hansen Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.4.4 Hansen Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hansen Recent Development

12.5 Fluentgrid

12.5.1 Fluentgrid Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.5.4 Fluentgrid Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Fluentgrid Recent Development

12.6 Open International

12.6.1 Open International Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.6.4 Open International Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Open International Recent Development

12.7 Gentrack

12.7.1 Gentrack Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.7.4 Gentrack Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Gentrack Recent Development

12.8 Milestone Utility Services

12.8.1 Milestone Utility Services Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.8.4 Milestone Utility Services Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Milestone Utility Services Recent Development

12.9 Cayenta

12.9.1 Cayenta Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.9.4 Cayenta Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Cayenta Recent Development

12.10 Advanced Utility Systems

12.10.1 Advanced Utility Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction

12.10.4 Advanced Utility Systems Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Advanced Utility Systems Recent Development

12.11 Engineering

12.12 Indra

12.13 Ferranti Computer Systems

12.14 Northstar Utilities

12.15 Vertexone

12.16 IBM

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

