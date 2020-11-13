ERP System Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global ERP System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global ERP System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ERP System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
SAP
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Infor
NetSuite Inc
Totvs S.A.
Unit4
Syspro
HashMicro Pte Ltd
Scoro
Sage Intacct
Brightpearl
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing & Services
BFSI
Health Care
Retail
Government Utilities
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global ERP System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the ERP System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ERP System are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global ERP System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ERP System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing & Services
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Health Care
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Government Utilities
1.5.7 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 ERP System Market Size
2.2 ERP System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 ERP System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 ERP System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 ERP System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global ERP System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global ERP System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global ERP System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 ERP System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players ERP System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into ERP System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global ERP System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global ERP System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 ERP System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States ERP System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States ERP System Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 ERP System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe ERP System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe ERP System Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 ERP System Key Players in China
7.3 China ERP System Market Size by Type
7.4 China ERP System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 ERP System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan ERP System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan ERP System Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 ERP System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia ERP System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia ERP System Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 ERP System Key Players in India
10.3 India ERP System Market Size by Type
10.4 India ERP System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 ERP System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America ERP System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America ERP System Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ERP System Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 SAP
12.2.1 SAP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ERP System Introduction
12.2.4 SAP Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAP Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ERP System Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft Corporation
12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ERP System Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Infor
12.5.1 Infor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ERP System Introduction
12.5.4 Infor Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Infor Recent Development
12.6 NetSuite Inc
12.6.1 NetSuite Inc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 ERP System Introduction
12.6.4 NetSuite Inc Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 NetSuite Inc Recent Development
12.7 Totvs S.A.
12.7.1 Totvs S.A. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 ERP System Introduction
12.7.4 Totvs S.A. Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Totvs S.A. Recent Development
12.8 Unit4
12.8.1 UnitChapter Four: Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ERP System Introduction
12.8.4 UnitChapter Four: Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 UnitChapter Four: Recent Development
12.9 Syspro
12.9.1 Syspro Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 ERP System Introduction
12.9.4 Syspro Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Syspro Recent Development
12.10 HashMicro Pte Ltd
12.10.1 HashMicro Pte Ltd Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 ERP System Introduction
12.10.4 HashMicro Pte Ltd Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 HashMicro Pte Ltd Recent Development
12.11 Scoro
12.12 Sage Intacct
12.13 Brightpearl
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
