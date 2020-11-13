Global Tableau Services Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Tableau is a business intelligence tool used for the visual analysis of data. This software allows data blending & real-time collaboration, and is used by businesses, academic researchers, and several government organisations for visual data analysis.

In terms of revenue, the large enterprises sub-segment dominates the global tableau services market.

The North America tableau services market is expected to dominate the global tableau services market in 2018.

In 2017, the global Tableau Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tableau Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tableau Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tableau Software

Perceptive Analytics

Accenture

Deloitte

Silicus Technologies, LLC

Bilytica

Interworks

Nabler

Vizual Intelligence Inc.

SA Technologies, Inc.

LiquidHub, Inc.

Unilytics Corporation

Bodhtree

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Data Preparation

Governance

Dashboard Development & Designing

Server Development

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tableau Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tableau Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tableau Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tableau Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Consulting

1.4.3 Maintenance & Support

1.4.4 Data Preparation

1.4.5 Governance

1.4.6 Dashboard Development & Designing

1.4.7 Server Development

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tableau Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Enterprises

1.5.3 Medium Enterprises

1.5.4 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Tableau Services Market Size

2.2 Tableau Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Tableau Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Tableau Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Tableau Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Tableau Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Tableau Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Tableau Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Tableau Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Tableau Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Tableau Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Tableau Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Tableau Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Tableau Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Tableau Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Tableau Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Tableau Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Tableau Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Tableau Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Tableau Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Tableau Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Tableau Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Tableau Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Tableau Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Tableau Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Tableau Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Tableau Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Tableau Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Tableau Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Tableau Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Tableau Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Tableau Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Tableau Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Tableau Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Tableau Software

12.1.1 Tableau Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.1.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Tableau Software Recent Development

12.2 Perceptive Analytics

12.2.1 Perceptive Analytics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.2.4 Perceptive Analytics Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Perceptive Analytics Recent Development

12.3 Accenture

12.3.1 Accenture Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.4 Deloitte

12.4.1 Deloitte Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.4.4 Deloitte Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Deloitte Recent Development

12.5 Silicus Technologies, LLC

12.5.1 Silicus Technologies, LLC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.5.4 Silicus Technologies, LLC Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Silicus Technologies, LLC Recent Development

12.6 Bilytica

12.6.1 Bilytica Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.6.4 Bilytica Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bilytica Recent Development

12.7 Interworks

12.7.1 Interworks Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.7.4 Interworks Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Interworks Recent Development

12.8 Nabler

12.8.1 Nabler Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.8.4 Nabler Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Nabler Recent Development

12.9 Vizual Intelligence Inc.

12.9.1 Vizual Intelligence Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.9.4 Vizual Intelligence Inc. Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Vizual Intelligence Inc. Recent Development

12.10 SA Technologies, Inc.

12.10.1 SA Technologies, Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Tableau Services Introduction

12.10.4 SA Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SA Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 LiquidHub, Inc.

12.12 Unilytics Corporation

12.13 Bodhtree

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

