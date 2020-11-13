Global Tableau Services Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Tableau is a business intelligence tool used for the visual analysis of data. This software allows data blending & real-time collaboration, and is used by businesses, academic researchers, and several government organisations for visual data analysis.
In terms of revenue, the large enterprises sub-segment dominates the global tableau services market.
The North America tableau services market is expected to dominate the global tableau services market in 2018.
In 2017, the global Tableau Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tableau Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tableau Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tableau Software
Perceptive Analytics
Accenture
Deloitte
Silicus Technologies, LLC
Bilytica
Interworks
Nabler
Vizual Intelligence Inc.
SA Technologies, Inc.
LiquidHub, Inc.
Unilytics Corporation
Bodhtree
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Maintenance & Support
Data Preparation
Governance
Dashboard Development & Designing
Server Development
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tableau Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tableau Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tableau Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Tableau Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Consulting
1.4.3 Maintenance & Support
1.4.4 Data Preparation
1.4.5 Governance
1.4.6 Dashboard Development & Designing
1.4.7 Server Development
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tableau Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Enterprises
1.5.3 Medium Enterprises
1.5.4 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Tableau Services Market Size
2.2 Tableau Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Tableau Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Tableau Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Tableau Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Tableau Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Tableau Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Tableau Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Tableau Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Tableau Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Tableau Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Tableau Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Tableau Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Tableau Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Tableau Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Tableau Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Tableau Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Tableau Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Tableau Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Tableau Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Tableau Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Tableau Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Tableau Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Tableau Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Tableau Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Tableau Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Tableau Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Tableau Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Tableau Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Tableau Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Tableau Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Tableau Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Tableau Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Tableau Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Tableau Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Tableau Software
12.1.1 Tableau Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.1.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Tableau Software Recent Development
12.2 Perceptive Analytics
12.2.1 Perceptive Analytics Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.2.4 Perceptive Analytics Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Perceptive Analytics Recent Development
12.3 Accenture
12.3.1 Accenture Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.4 Deloitte
12.4.1 Deloitte Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.4.4 Deloitte Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Deloitte Recent Development
12.5 Silicus Technologies, LLC
12.5.1 Silicus Technologies, LLC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.5.4 Silicus Technologies, LLC Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Silicus Technologies, LLC Recent Development
12.6 Bilytica
12.6.1 Bilytica Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.6.4 Bilytica Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bilytica Recent Development
12.7 Interworks
12.7.1 Interworks Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.7.4 Interworks Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Interworks Recent Development
12.8 Nabler
12.8.1 Nabler Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.8.4 Nabler Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Nabler Recent Development
12.9 Vizual Intelligence Inc.
12.9.1 Vizual Intelligence Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.9.4 Vizual Intelligence Inc. Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Vizual Intelligence Inc. Recent Development
12.10 SA Technologies, Inc.
12.10.1 SA Technologies, Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Tableau Services Introduction
12.10.4 SA Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Tableau Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SA Technologies, Inc. Recent Development
12.11 LiquidHub, Inc.
12.12 Unilytics Corporation
12.13 Bodhtree
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
