Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market In-depth Analysis, Share, Company Profiles, and Insights Covering Market Share Forecast to 2027

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) can be measured as an advanced managed service, which offers threat hunting, incident analysis, threat intelligence, incident response, and security monitoring. It is unlike traditional MSSPs that can only offer security monitoring alerts. There are several advantages associated with the advanced managed security service that is boosting the growth of the managed detection and response (MDR) market.

Growing concerns of cyber-attacks and threats targeting enterprises and a shortage of cybersecurity professionals and budget constraints are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market. Moreover, government regulations and the need for compliance are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the managed detection and response (MDR) market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. Bae Systems

2. Alert Logic, Inc.

3. Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.

4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5. CrowdStrike

6. eSentire Inc

7. FireEye, Inc.

8. mnemonic as

9. Rapid7

10. Raytheon Technologies

The “Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the managed detection and response (MDR) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of managed detection and response (MDR) market with detailed market segmentation by security type, service type, organization size, deployment type, end-user. The global managed detection and response (MDR) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading managed detection and response (MDR) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the managed detection and response (MDR) market.

The global managed detection and response (MDR) market is segmented on the basis of security type, service type, organization size, deployment type, end-user. On the basis of security type, the market is segmented as network security, endpoint security, cloud security, application security, others. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as retained incident response, threat detection, protective monitoring, others. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as hosted, on-premises. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as healthcare, BFSI, energy and utilities, telecommunications and IT, government and defense, retail, manufacturing, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global managed detection and response (MDR) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The managed detection and response (MDR) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

