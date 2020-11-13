Low Voltage Motors Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 to 2022

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Low Voltage Motors Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Low Voltage Motors market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, ABB, a leading player in low voltage motors market won a contract to supply a comprehensive power and propulsion package for the construction of China’s first home-built cruise ship. The 323-meter vessel will feature ABB’s Azipod® steerable propulsion systems and due for delivery in 2023.

In March 2019, Siemens AG and State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC) signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand their cooperation in power generation in addition to previously agreed technology collaboration between the company and China’ s United Heavy-duty Gas Turbine Company (UGTC).

WEG introduced a new line of motors in March 2019, specifically designed for mining and cement industries which require reliable and tough machinery. According to company, the ‘M Mining’ motors incorporate a brand new system of brushes and slip rings along with special features, enabling them to work under severe and harsh area applications.

Other leading players participating in the low voltage motors market include TECO E&M, Shangdong Huali, Hyosung Corporation, GE, Regal Beloit, Hyundai Heavy Industries, TOSHIBA, Nidec Corporation, Leroy Somer, LEZ Ruselprom, and Fuji Electrics.

Additional Insights

IE4 Premium Motors to Gain Speedy Momentum in Low Voltage Motors Market

Although IE2 efficiency class motors continue to lead the low voltage motors market, IE4 premium motors are likely to gain robust adoption, owing to their high efficiency. These class of motors are marketed as “Supreme Premium Efficiency” motors to industrial machinery market. IE4 motors offer number of advantages to end-use industries including lower operating temperatures, longer service life, and high energy savings which help reduce greenhouse gas of CO2 emissions.

F&B manufacturing sector is estimated to emerge as fastest growing segment, registering the highest CAGR in low voltage motors market during 2017-2022 period. Further, commercial HVAC and other sectors will continue to complement the growth of low voltage motors market, with both representing a significantly high revenue share.

Global Low Voltage Motors Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Low Voltage Motors Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global The Low Voltage Motors market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Low Voltage Motors Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global The Low Voltage Motors market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

