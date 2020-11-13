Women’s Lingerie Market Growth opportunities and latent adjacency focuses on major key players Jockey International, CK, Triumph International, Victoria’s Secret, Uniqlo, Fruit of the Loom, Aimer Group, Mani Form

The Women’s Lingerie Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing including at least undergarment (mainly brassieres) sleepwear, and lightweight robes.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00018014

It is made-up of lightweight, smooth, stretchy, or decorative fabrics such as silk, chiffon, charmeuse, lycra or lace. Increasing female population, increasing demand from young women and increasing expenditure on personal appearance and changing fashion trend are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of western culture & lifestyle is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Further, wearing of lingerie offers several benefits such as it hide flaws, it give perfect shape to the body, it can boost confidence, it makes aspect of life easier, it can contribute in good health and so on, due to these benefits demand of lingerie is boosting among women in all over the world. However, high cost of raw materials and increasing cost of labors are the factor that limiting the market growth of Women’s Lingerie during the forecast period.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Jockey International

CK

Triumph International

Victoria’s Secret

Uniqlo

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Venies

Tiova

The regional analysis of Global Women’s Lingerie Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for premium lingerie brands among women in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Women’s Lingerie market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising female population and rising awareness associated with global brands across the region.

Inquire For Discount: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/BRC00018014

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876