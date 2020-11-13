P2P Payments Market is Booming Worldwide to Experience a Revolutionary growth by 2027

The Global P2P Payments Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

PayPal Holding Inc. (United States),Tencent (China),Square Inc. (United States),Circle Internet Financial Inc (United States),Early Warning Services, LLC (United States),Dwolla Inc. (United States),TransferWise Ltd (United Kingdom),CurrencyFair LTD (Australia),Razorpay (India),Google Inc. (United States),PopMoney (United States),Facebook Inc. (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Person to person transaction (P2P) also known as peer to peer transaction refers to electronic money transfer technology which allows customer to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual account. The payment can be sent and received via mobile devices or any home computer with access to the Internet, offering convenient alternative to traditional payment mode. P2P payment is considered to be more convenient for both sender and the receiver. Through the P2P payment application, each individual account is linked to one or more of the userâ€™s banks account. When a transaction occurs the account balance in the application records the transaction and either sends or pulls money easily to the userâ€™s bank account or store it in the userâ€™s account within the application. P2P payments offers consumer more convince, accessibility and have made the transferring more easier, faster and less expensive. With the mobile phone readily available, user can send and receive pavements at any time in any place. These transaction are easy to set up and maintain as each computer manages itself. Every user is the administrator of his machine and can control their shared sources. Moreover, the overall cost of building and maintaining this type of network is comparatively less.

Many key players of the global p2p payments market are offering various airtime transfer & top-ups, money transfers & payments, merchandise & coupons, and travel & ticketing type p2p payments solutions to customers. Global p2p payments market has a tough competition and the landscape is constantly shifting. The main strategies used by organizations in p2p payments are market are product launches, expansion strategy and agreements.

Market Trends:

Evolving Demographic Need Across The Region

Technology Advancement in P2P Payment

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand For Non-Cash Payment

Increasing Number of Smartphone & Computer User

Creation of New Business Avenues For Stakeholders

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Highlights of the report:

Impacts & effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the market.

The market drivers, opportunities and restraints.

Porters 5 forces analysis.

Future forecast analysis of the market.

Key players or companies and their in-depth information.

Primary & secondary research along with tables & graphs.

Latest developments & strategies of the market.

Market introduction, market revenue, market position globally, table of contents, conclusion and key facts of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the P2P Payments Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global P2P Payments Market

Chapter 05 – Global P2P Payments Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global P2P Payments Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global P2P Payments market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global P2P Payments Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global P2P Payments Market

Chapter 09 – Global P2P Payments Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global P2P Payments Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global P2P Payments market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the P2P Payments industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the P2P Payments market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

