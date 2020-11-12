Premium Eyewear Market Global Market Future Trends, Industry Size and Forecast to 2026 – Luxottica Group S.p.A, Essilor International, Grand Vision, Formosa Optical

Global Premium Eyewear Market valued approximately USD 107.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Premium Eyewear market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Premium eyewear market is mainly driven owing to escalating disposable income of the individuals, rising dependence on electronic gadgets which includes mobile phones, tablets, television and computers which has resulted into eyesight concerns & has paved way for the adoption of eyewear products.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Luxottica Group S.p.A

– Essilor International

– Grand Vision

– Formosa Optical

– Carl Zeiss AG

– Hoya Corporation

– De Rigo S.p.A

– Indo Internacional

– Johnson & Johnson

– Cooper Vision

– Bausch & Lomb

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00016871

The surge in the number of optical deficiencies & growth considering the elderly population is fueling the adoption & utility of eyewear products on the global scenario. In the present scenario, Vision problems are common in both the male and female population across the globe. The concerns related with eyes of or trouble seeing could vary dramatically in proportion of severity beginning from minor blurred vision to complete blindness. The diabetic retinopathy, age related macular degeneration are most common ocular conditions.

The regional analysis of Global Premium Eyewear Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00016871

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.