Extruded Plastics Market Technology Growth Research Report Forecast 2019 to 2026 – Aep Industries, Arkema S.A., Bemis Company, Berry Plastics, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Global Extruded Plastics Market is accounted for $194.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $325.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Growth in end-use industries, increase in usage of plastics in agriculture are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the production, use and disposal of extruded plastics, particularly PVC, Increasing government regulations and norms regarding use and disposal of plastics, in interest of protecting environment are restricting the market growth.

Plastics are the most widely used materials in the world. Rapid development in the plastic industry have made plastics capable of withstanding high pressure, and temperature situations, which makes it a material of choice for a variety of industrial applications.

Based on type, low density polyethylene (LDPE) is a polyolefin material which has high molecular weight. It is a non-toxic material with high degree of break resistance. It is resistant to a large number of laboratories chemical and is easy to fabricate. These properties together make LDPE a material of choice for packaging manufacturers.

Some of the key players profiled in the extruded plastics market include Aep Industries Inc., Arkema S.A., Bemis Company, Inc. , Berry Plastics Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Engineered Profiles LLC, Exxonmobil Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Jm Eagle, Sabic (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation), Sealed Air Corporation, Sigma Plastics Group, The Dow Chemical Company.

Forms Covered:

– Films

– Pipes

– Sheets

– Tubes

– Wires & Cables

– Other Forms

Types Covered:

– High Density Polyethylene

– Low Density Polyethylene

– Polypropylene

– Polystyrene

– Polyvinyl Chloride

– Styrene

– Other Types

End Users Covered:

– Automotive

– Building & Construction

– Consumer Goods

– Electrical & Electronics

– Energy

– Packaging

– Power & Lighting

– Other End Users

