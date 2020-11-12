Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities 2025| Stanley Black & Decker, TTI, Dyson, Glen Dimplex, Bosch, I Robot

Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market valued approximately USD 19.85 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

A vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck up dust and dirt, usually from floors, and from other surfaces such as upholstery and draperies. The dirt is collected by either a dust bag or a cyclone for later disposal. Vacuum cleaners, which are used in homes as well as in industry, exist in a variety of sizes and models small battery-powered hand-held devices, wheeled canister models for home use, domestic central vacuum cleaners, huge stationary industrial appliances that can handle several Amount of dust before being emptied, and self-propelled vacuum trucks for recovery of large spills or removal of contaminated soil. Specialized shop vacuums can be used to suck up both dust and liquids.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are-Stanley Black & Decker, TTI, Dyson, Glen Dimplex, Bosch, I Robot, Neato Robotics, Gtech, SharkNinja& Bissell.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type :

– Backpack

– Canister

– Handheld

– Robotic

– Stick

– Upright

By Application:

– Commercial

– Residential

