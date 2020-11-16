Acetic Acid Market Hit Growth 5.2% by 2027

The global Acetic Acid market size is expected to be worth around US$ 13.41 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Vision Research Reports.

The global Acetic Acid market size was valued at US$ 8.92 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Rising demand for the product from (VAM) producers worldwide is projected to remain a key driving factor for the market growth. VAM consumes a majority of the acetic acid produced worldwide. VAM is traditionally produced by reacting acetic acid with ethylene and oxygen along with a palladium catalyst which is typically conducted in the gas phase. A large portion of vinyl acetate monomer produced is used in paint and coating formulations, wherein VAM is polymerized to form polyvinyl acetate or other polymers which are key ingredients in the paints industry.

Growth Factors

VAM is the largest application market of acetic acid. Growing construction activities globally has resulted in a high requirement for VAM. Vinyl acetate monomer is largely used in manufacturing paints and coatings, wherein the majority of the same goes into construction activities.

These are widely used in an array of end-use industries such as coil coatings, automotive, appliances, and more. Further, the demand for polyester fiber produced from PTA is increasing due to the increasing requirement of the product to produce fabrics for home furnishings and apparel.

Acetic acid is a hazardous chemical that is harmful to aquatic organisms if disposed of untreated, it’s a flammable vapor and liquid, and it also causes eye damage and severe skin burn if stayed in exposed to higher than permissible limits. Regulatory bodies have mandated the use of personal protective equipment while handling the chemical to prevent any hazard caused due to the corrosive nature of the substance.

Report Highlights

Ethanol application is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8%, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027 due to the product’s increasing consumption as a solvent from healthcare industries globally for disinfectant product formulations

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0%, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing penetration of polymer and resin producers in China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia to cater paints, textiles, coatings, and films industries

Celanese Corporation and British Petroleum are the largest manufacturers of acetic acid worldwide and are also recorded as key innovators from a product development standpoint

The industry is concentrated with multiple international brands with presence across all major economies, thereby restricting new entrants into the ecosystem

Key Players

Eastman Chemical Company

British Petroleum

LyondellBasell

Celanese Corporation

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Helm AG

Pentoky Organy

Dow Chemicals

Indian Oil Corporation

Market Segmentation

Acetic Acid Application Outlook

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Acetic Anhydride

Acetate Esters

Purified Terephthalic Acid

Ethanol

Others

Acetic Acid Regional Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Belgium Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa

