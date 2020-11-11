DNA Sequencing Market Size to Grow around US$ 37.6 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global DNA Sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 37.6 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global DNA Sequencing Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the DNA Sequencing Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of DNA Sequencing.
Download Free [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2051
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the DNA Sequencing market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the DNA Sequencing market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global DNA Sequencing market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global DNA Sequencing market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., New England Biolabs, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Market Segmentation
Market By Product
- Consumable
- Instrument
- Service
Market By Technology
- Sequencing by Synthesis
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Sequencing by Ligation
- Pyrosequencing
- Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing
- Chain Termination Sequencing
- Nanopore Sequencing
Market By Application
- Diagnostics
- Biomarkers & Cancer
- Reproductive Health
- Personalized Medicine
- Forensics
- Others
Market By End Use
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
Market By Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest if Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Meddle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of DNA Sequencing
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. DNA Sequencing Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global DNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019
1.2.2.3. Consumable
1.2.2.4. Instrument
1.2.2.5. Service
1.2.3. DNA Sequencing Market By Technology
1.2.3.1. Global DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2020-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. Sequencing by Synthesis
1.2.3.1.2. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
1.2.3.1.3. Sequencing by Ligation
1.2.3.1.4. Pyrosequencing
1.2.3.1.5. Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing
1.2.3.1.6. Chain Termination Sequencing
1.2.3.1.7. Nanopore Sequencing
1.2.4. DNA Sequencing Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Diagnostics
1.2.4.3. Biomarkers & Cancer
1.2.4.4. Reproductive Health
1.2.4.5. Personalized Medicine
1.2.4.6. Forensics
1.2.4.7. Others
1.2.5. DNA Sequencing Market By End User
1.2.5.1. Global DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. Academic & Government Research Institutes
1.2.5.3. Pharmaceutical Companies
1.2.5.4. Biotechnology Companies
1.2.5.5. Hospitals & Clinics
1.2.6. DNA Sequencing Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.6.2. North America DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.3. Europe DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.5. Latin America DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global DNA Sequencing Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global DNA Sequencing Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global DNA Sequencing Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global DNA Sequencing Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. DNA Sequencing MARKET By Product
4.1. Global DNA Sequencing Revenue By Product
4.2. Consumable
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Instrument
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Service
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. DNA Sequencing MARKET By Technology
5.1. Global DNA Sequencing Revenue By Technology
5.2. Sequencing by Synthesis
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Sequencing by Ligation
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Pyrosequencing
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Chain Termination Sequencing
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6. Nanopore Sequencing
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. DNA Sequencing MARKET By Application
6.1. Global DNA Sequencing Revenue By Application
6.2. Diagnostics
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Biomarkers & Cancer
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2. Reproductive Health
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Personalized Medicine
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Forensics
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Others
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. DNA Sequencing MARKET By End User
7.1. Global DNA Sequencing Revenue By End User
7.2. Academic & Government Research Institutes
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3. Pharmaceutical Companies
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Biotechnology Companies
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5. Hospitals & Clinics
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA DNA Sequencing MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. North America DNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE DNA Sequencing MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Europe DNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC DNA Sequencing MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA DNA Sequencing MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America DNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA DNA Sequencing MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa DNA Sequencing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa DNA Sequencing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Macrogen, Inc.
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
3.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Eurofins Scientific
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. Gatc Biotech AG
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. DNASTAR, Inc.
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Biomatters Ltd.
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.5. New England Biolabs, Inc.
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Others
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
Buy This Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2051
About Acumen Research and Consulting:
Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.
Contact Us
Sheetal K
https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com
+14079154157 | +14089009135