Latest Update 2020: Aquaponics Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Nelson and Pade Inc (US), Backyard Aquaponics (Australia), Aquaponics USA (US), PentairAES (UK), Gothic Arch Greenhouses (US), etc. | InForGrowth

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Aquaponics Market Segment by Type:

Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Deep Flow Technique (DFT)

Aquaponics Market Segment by Application:

Household

Commercial

Academic

Aquaponics Market Major Key Players:

Nelson and Pade Inc (US)

Backyard Aquaponics (Australia)

Aquaponics USA (US)

PentairAES (UK)

Gothic Arch Greenhouses (US)

Stuppy (US)

Aquaponic Source (US)

Urban Farmers AG (Switzerland)

PFAS (US)

EcoGro (US)

Aquaponic Lynx (US)

Aquaponics Place (Canada)

Endless Food Systems (US)

Aonefarm (China)

ECF Farm Systems (Germany)

Japan Aquaponics (Japan)

Evo Farm (US)