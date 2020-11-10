Rising adoption of Wireless Mesh Network Market 2020 over the forecast period 2030

Wireless mesh network uses a network topology which allows each node to communicate and connect with every other node. A mesh network consists of network gateways that connect the whole network with Internet, routers that are responsible for circulating data throughout the network and access points providing connectivity to the clients or the end users of the network.

New nodes are detected automatically, whereas alternative routes are created after a node is removed. This flexibility offered by mesh networks is responsible for their increasing adoption. The global wireless mesh network market was valued at US$ 5,594.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching a value of US$ 11,622.9 Mn in 2027.

Fast and easy deployment of the wireless mesh networks has increased its popularity in the public safety infrastructure. Wireless mesh network can be quickly established in the disaster struck areas as a part of disaster relief program. New and advanced Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products are being launched that are connected to each other with the help of wireless mesh networks. Increasing adoption of IoT devices is expected to drive the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period.

North America led the wireless mesh network market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The primary drivers for the wireless mesh network market in North America are growing demand from government institutions and worker safety infrastructure for mining and oil and gas. Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to experience promising growth in the wireless mesh network market in the coming years.

Wireless mesh network market players profiled in the report include

Rajant Corporation

Cambium Networks

SCAN RF Projects

Cisco Systems

Concentris Systems LLC

ABB (Tropos Networks Inc.)

Zebra Technologies

Firetide Inc.

Synapse Wireless Inc.

Fluidmesh Networks LLC

Aruba Networks Inc.

Qorvus Systems Inc.

P2 Wireless Technologies

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

