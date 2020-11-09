Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: In-depth Analysis, Share, Size, Top Trends, Growth, Professional & Technical Industry Insights 2020 – 2027

Telematics is referred to as a technology of sending, storing, and receiving information through the use of telecommunication devices. The off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics is the combined usage of communication and information with telecommunications technology. The technology of sending, storing, and receiving information pertaining to off-highway vehicles through telecommunication devices is normally termed as off-highway vehicle telematics. Telematics services use satellite or cellular technology for receiving and sending the information.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

Omnitracs, LLC

ORBCOMM

Stoneridge, Inc.

Teletrac Navman

TomTom International BV

Topcon

Trackunit A/S

Wacker Neuson

Zonar Systems, Inc.

Equipment telematics for maximizing efficiencies and profit, safety, and security requirement for vehicles and on-site professionals are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the off-highway vehicle telematics market. However, data security and privacy concerns are the major factors which may restrain the growth of the off-highway vehicle telematics market. Nevertheless, the increasing advancement in technology is anticipated to generate various opportunities for the off-highway vehicle telematics market.

The “Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the off-highway vehicle telematics market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of off-highway vehicle telematics market with detailed market segmentation by connectivity type, application. The global off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading off-highway vehicle telematics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the off-highway vehicle telematics market.

The global off-highway vehicle telematics market is segmented on the basis of connectivity type, application. On the basis of connectivity type, the market is segmented as cellular-based OHV telematics, satellite-based OHV telematics. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as construction industry OHV telematics, agriculture industry OHV telematics, mining industry OHV telematics, other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global off-highway vehicle telematics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The off-highway vehicle telematics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting off-highway vehicle telematics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the off-highway vehicle telematics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the off-highway vehicle telematics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from off-highway vehicle telematics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for off-highway vehicle telematics market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the off-highway vehicle telematics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key off-highway vehicle telematics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

