Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market To See Massive Growth By 2027| Caption Health, Zebra Medical Vision, Icometrix, MaxQ AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI represents the integration of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. It is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition as well as the analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data. The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to provide improved outcomes; moreover, the growing need to increase coordination between healthcare workforce and patients also supports the market growth. The rise in the importance of Big Data in healthcare, increase in the adoption of precision medicine, and surge in venture capital investments also contribute to the market growth.

The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020–2027.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The researchers have analysed the competitive advantages of those involved in the industries or in the In Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis industry. While historical years were taken as 2020 – 2027, the base year for the study was 2020. Similarly, the report has given its projection for the year 2020 apart from the outlook for years 2020 – 2027.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

General Electric Company

Aidoc

Arterys Inc.

Icometrix

IDx Technologies Inc

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Caption Health, Inc .

Zebra Medical VisionInc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

In terms of diagnostic tools, the medical imaging tool segment held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market in 2019; it is expected to continue to be a leader shareholder during the forecast period. The growth is mainly ascribed to the increasing FDA approvals of AI-based medical imaging tools. However, the automated detection system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of these tools in infectious disease diagnostics.

Tokyo-based AI Medical Service, the Japanese startup developing the AI-powered technology to detect cancerous lesions from endoscopic footage, announced in October 2019 that it had secured about USD $43 million US (about 4.6 billion yen) in a Series B round. Healthcare analytics firm Tricog has raised USD $10.5 million in a Series B round of funding. Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the startup helps in the wellness, screening, and diagnosis of acute as well as chronic heart diseases. The investment comes in from UTEC – The University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Japan; Aflac Ventures, LLC, Japan; TeamFund, USA; and Dream Incubator, Japan, and also saw participation from Inventus Capital and Blume Ventures. Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the five-year-old startup has helped 3 million patients globally. It also uses its virtual cardiology services to help in remote clinics.

