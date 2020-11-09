Drug Modeling Software Market To See Massive Growth By 2027| Schrödinger, Leadscope, Biognos, Nimbus Therapeutics, Chemical Computing Group

Drug modeling has become an essential tool in the drug design process. Software based drug discovery and development methods are playing a key role in the development of novel drugs. Software based methods such as molecular modeling, structure-based drug design, structure-based virtual screening, ligand interaction, and molecular dynamics are considered to be powerful tool for the investigation of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of drugs. These methods are fast, accurate, and provide valuable insights of experimental findings and mechanisms of action. Additionally, appropriate implementation of these techniques may help in reducing drug designing and development cost. Increasing cost of the drug development coupled with increasing drug failures is likely to drive the growth of the drug modeling software market during the forecast period. However, the market is likely to get negatively impacted by the less adoption of drug modeling software in emerging countries.

The drug modeling software market was valued at US$ 6,205.22 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,299.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Drug Modeling Software Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Based on product type, the drug modeling software market is segmented into database, software, and others. The software segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Successful drug discovery, development, and launch of a single new drug into the market, costs about one billion dollars, and it requires nearly 12 years for accomplishing. High cost, insufficient and lengthy-time duration, high level of risk, uncertainty in the results, and highly complex procedures are the main challenges in developing a new drug. To overcome these problems, there is a strong need to employ new and cost-effective drug discovery and designing methods, such as software and computer-aided drug design and molecular docking. For instance, the platform provided by Schrödinger has devoted decades to refining computational algorithms to accurately compute the essential properties of molecules. The company uses NVIDIA GPUs to generate and evaluate the petabytes of data to accelerate drug discovery, as an improvement over the traditional process of slow and expensive lab work.

Moreover, computational power along with advanced analytical techniques such as X-ray crystallography and NMR, have improved the application of CADD (Computer-Aided Drug Design) in the field of pharmaceutical industries like numerous of approved drugs that credited their discovery in large part to the tools of CADD, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor captopril for the treatment of hypertension, Carbonic anhydrase inhibitor dorzolamide for the treatment of cystoid macular edema, renin inhibitor aliskiren, which is used for essential hypertension, Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) protease inhibitors saquinavir, ritonavir, and indinavir for the treatment of HIV. Moreover, the CADD and bioinformatics tools provide benefits such as cost-saving, time to market, in-sight knowledge of drug-receptor interactions, and speed up drug discovery and development. Such advantages offered by drug modeling software for drug discovery and drug development will drive the segmental growth during the forecast period.

