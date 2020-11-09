Drone Transponders Market Estimated to Grow in Near Future, Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis by Types 2020-2027

The drone transponders market is supported by the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) mandates and similar favorable regulations. The North American region is expected to be the most lucrative market on account of increasing acceptance of drones for surveillance purposes. Growing global recognition of the drones is likely to affect the market growth positively.

The global drone transponders market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to increasing applications of drones in agriculture and industrial sectors. Increasing need of drones in border monitoring is further likely to affect market growth positively. However, cybersecurity threats may limit the growth of the drone transponders market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing popularity of lightweight material and advent of solar-powered drones are likely to create significant opportunities for the drone transponders market in coming years.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Aerobits

– FreeFlight Systems

– Garmin Ltd.

– L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

– Micro Systems, Inc. (Kratos Defense Solutions)

– Microair Avionics Pty Ltd

– Sagetech Corporation

– SANDIA Aerospace

– Trig Avionics Limited

– uAvionix

The “Global Drone Transponders Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of drone transponders market with detailed market segmentation by type, platform, fit, application, and geography. The global drone transponders market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drone transponders market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global drone transponders market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, fit, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as ADS-B compatible and ADS-B non-compatible. By platform, the market is segmented as fixed wing and rotary wing. On the basis of the fit, the market is segmented as line-fit and retrofit. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as military and commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global drone transponders market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drone transponders market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting drone transponders market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

The reports cover key developments in the drone transponders market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from drone transponders market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for drone transponders in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the drone transponders market.

The report also includes the profiles of key drone transponders companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

