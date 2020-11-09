Bunker Oil Market May Set New Growth Story | Chemoil Energy,BP,Ocean Bunkering Services

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Bunker Oil’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (Greece),World Fuel Services Corporation (United States),Chemoil Energy Limited (United States),BP plc (United Kingdom),Ocean Bunkering Services Ltd (Singapore),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (India),Exxon Mobil (United States),Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherland),Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd (Singapore),Gazpromp Neft PJSC (Russia),Chevron Corporation (United States),Petrochina International Pte Ltd (Singapore),Total S.A. (France)

Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/35241-global-bunker-oil-market

What isBunker Oil Market?

Bunker oil refers to fuel used for the ship’s engine. Growing shipping industry driving the demand for bunker oil. For instance, recently the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced the Sales of marine fuels in Singapore by volume was 49.8 million tonnes in 2018. Further, increasing government initiatives to reduce marine pollution expected to drive the demand for bunker oil. For example, Cosmo Oil a Japanese petrochemical company announce to start supplying 0.5% sulphur bunker fuel from October 2019. In addition, increasing offshore exploration activities expected to drive the demand for bunker oil over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Commercial Distributor (Major Oil Companies, Leading Independent Distributors, Small Independent Distributors), Vessel Type (Container Vessels, Tanker Vessels, Bulk & General Cargo Vessels), Fuel Grades (IFO 380, IFO 180, Others)

Avail 10-25% Discount on various license type on immediate purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/35241-global-bunker-oil-market

Market Influencing Trends:

Emphasizing On Blockchain-Based Technology for Bunker Fuels to Track Shipping Fuel Supply Chain.

Rising Offshore Exploration Activities.

Growth Drivers

Rising Naval Fleet in Emerging Economies Such As India, China, and Others.

Increasing Focus of International Maritime Organization (IMO) On Regulating Sulfur Cap Level for Marine Fuels.

Challenges that Market May Face:

Rise in Adoption of LNG Fuel Technology by Shipping Companies.

Reducing Marine Pollution

Check Complete Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/35241-global-bunker-oil-market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Bunker Oil Market:

Chapter One : Global Bunker Oil Market Industry Overview

1.1 Bunker Oil Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Bunker Oil Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Bunker Oil Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Bunker Oil Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Bunker Oil Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Bunker Oil Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Bunker Oil Market Size by Type

3.3 Bunker Oil Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Bunker Oil Market

4.1 Global Bunker Oil Sales

4.2 Global Bunker OilRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

Buy full version of this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=35241

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218