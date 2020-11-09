Luxury Motor Yachts Market May Set New Growth Story | Ocean Alexander,Damen Shipyards Group,Azimut Benetti

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Luxury Motor Yachts’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Ocean Alexander (China),Damen Shipyards Group (Netherlands),Azimut Benetti S.p.A. (Italy),Feadship (Netherlands),FERRETTI S.P.A. (Italy),Horizon Yacht (United States),Princess Yachts International plc (United Kingdom),Sanlorenzo Spa (Italy),Sunseeker International Limited (United Kingdom),Viking Yacht Company (United States)

What isLuxury Motor Yachts Market?

Italy is a leading producer of yachts. A luxury motor yacht is a luxury crewed. These are privately owned crews which cost between USD 2 million to USD 460 million. It is still considered as the more informal, exhilarating and challenging travel experience. The advancement in the tourism industry in sea offshore regions is creating huge growth potential in the future. There are private yachts who are owned by someone and provide a great lifestyle and more stability. And Charter Yachts are creating huge pay potential because it can be used by anyone and they can pay according to the utilization.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Services (New Build, Charter, Refit & Services, After Sales Service), Size (75-120 Feet, 121-250 Feet, Above 250 Feet), Yachts (Private Yachts, Charter Yachts), Material (FRP/Composites, Metal/Alloys, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Luxury Yacht Market Is Exploring the Era of Eco-Consciousness

Rising Concern towards Interior Design

High Adoption of Internet of Things

Growth Drivers

Growing Trend of Adventure Travel

Changing Lifestyle

Increasing Number of Recreational and Leisure Activities

Growing Domestic Income in Emerging Countries

Challenges that Market May Face:

Less Number of Manufacturers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The global luxury motor yachts market is highly competitive and consists of some key players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently dominate the global market. These market players are leveraging on strategic collaborative creativities to intensification their market share and escalation their profitability.

