Veterinary Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Smiths Group, Hallowell EMC, Midmark, DRE Veterinary, SonoScape Medical Corporation

New technology and developments, such as wearables and other related embedded devices, may be useful for overall pet health, from young to elderly. Wearable devices expand veterinarians’ scope beyond their clinic walls by empowering them to see the effect of their care decisions 24/7. Patient tracking wearables for pets include radio frequency recognition, GPS, and sensors.

Smiths Group Hallowell EMC Midmark Corporation DRE Veterinary SonoScape Medical Corporation Digicare Biomedical Technology Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Bionet America Medtronic MinXray

What is the Dynamics of Veterinary Monitoring Devices Market?

An rise in disease incidence among animals serves as one of the main drivers for the veterinary patient monitoring equipment industry. Growing disease occurrence in cattle and companion animals would require testing devices to detect animal diseases. For example, according to the Banfield State of Pet Health survey 2016, the prevalence of diabetes in dogs increased by 79.7% from 13.1 cases per 10,000 in 2006 to 23.6 cases in 2015, while the prevalence rate increased by 18% in cats from 2006 to 2015. Growing the prevalence rate of animal diseases results in increased demand for improved veterinary testing facilities.

What is the SCOPE of Veterinary Monitoring Devices Market?

The “Veterinary Monitoring Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Veterinary Monitoring Devices market with detailed market segmentation by product type, and application. The Veterinary Monitoring Devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Veterinary Monitoring Devices market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The Veterinary Monitoring Devices market is segmented on the basis of type, and end use. Based on type, the market is segmented as Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Others. On the basis of end use, the market is categorized as Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Others.

What is the Regional Framework of Workplace Stress Management Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting Veterinary Monitoring Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Veterinary Monitoring Devices market in these regions.

