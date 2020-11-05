Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Significant Growth Foreseen and Precise Outlook to 2027 with key players Like Danatronics, Eddyfi, NDT Equipment Sales, NDT Systems, OLYMPUS CORPORATION

Sameer Joshi

Ultrasonic testing is a form of NDT, which uses high-frequency sound waves to examine the hardness or thickness of a material. The tests are often performed to evaluate corrosion on pipes, valves, and steel or aluminum constructions, and they also detect flaws such as cracks and leaks. Thus, ultrasonic testing is a crucial tool used in equipment condition monitoring, material testing and engineering, manufacturing quality control, and building and bridge inspection. The development of the ultrasonic NDT equipment market is influenced by the growth in wind energy, aerospace & defense sector, and new avenues for natural gas.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Danatronics Corporation Eddyfi NDT Equipment Sales NDT Systems OLYMPUS CORPORATION PaR Systems, LLC Qualitest International Inc. Sonatest SONOTEC GmbH Zetec, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market?

The continuous advances in electronics, automation, and robotics drive the growth of the ultrasonic NDT equipment market. However, the high initial cost may restrain the growth of the ultrasonic NDT equipment market. Furthermore, the rising demand for NDT Inspection services from the power generation industry is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market?

The “Global Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ultrasonic NDT equipment market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ultrasonic NDT equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technique, industry and geography. The global ultrasonic NDT equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ultrasonic NDT equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the ultrasonic NDT equipment market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global ultrasonic NDT equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, technique, and industry. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as flaw detectors, ultrasonic scanners, thickness gauges, and others. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented as conventional and advanced. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as oil and gas, power generation, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, automotive, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Workplace Stress Management Market?

`The report analyzes factors affecting ultrasonic NDT equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ultrasonic NDT equipment market in these regions.

