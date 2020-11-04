Cloud Managed Services Market May Set New Growth Story | Cisco Systems, IBM, Accenture

Cloud Managed Services is defined as an outsourcing function, where in house functionalities of an organization are outsourced, and it is managed by a managed service provider (MSP) on a cloud. There are various services are available in cloud managed service including Managed security service, Infrastructure Service, Business Services, Data Center Services, Mobility Services, and Others. Outsourced services help organizations become more capable of bringing in services they lack. Cloud managed services empowers organizations to raise their efficiency as well as concentrate on their key functions. There is the various application of cloud managed services including endpoint security, managed IDS & IPS, DDoS, UTM, and similar others.

Some of the company that are profiled in this study are Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), NTT Data Corporation (United States), CenturyLink (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Atos (France), Ericsson (United States) and Huawei Technologies (China).

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Mobile Devices by Organizations for Advertising And Marketing Purposes

High Adoption of Cloud Technology

Market Trend

Digitalization and Mobility among Enterprises

Rising Demand of Data Management As Well As Security Concern

Restraints

Low Awareness and Absence of Internet Penetration in Certain Regions

Lack of Supporting It Infrastructure

Opportunities

Emergence of Big Data in Cloud Managed Services

Challenges

Lack of Security Technologies

Risk of Private Information Leak

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf lifeto overcome COVID19 Outbreak Impact. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections such as Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), NTT Data Corporation (United States), CenturyLink (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Atos (France), Ericsson (United States) and Huawei Technologies (China). include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.

Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Cloud Managed ServicesMarket size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2019 to 2025, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Managed ServicesMarket by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Cloud Managed ServicesMarket players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Managed ServicesMarket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



The titled segments and Market Data BreakDownare illuminated below:

Type (Security Services, Infrastructure Service, Business Services, Data Center Services, Mobility Services, Others), Organisation Size (Small and Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud), End User (Healthcare, Government, Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Cloud Managed Services industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Cloud Managed Servicescompanies and organizations.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Managed Servicesare as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Cloud Managed Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Managed Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Managed Services Market.

Chapter 3:Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges&Opportunities of the Cloud Managed Services; Post COVID Scenario

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Managed Services Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Managed Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

