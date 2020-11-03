Robo Advisory Market 2027 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application, End-users

Robo-advisory is an algorithm-based automated portfolio management service. Various wealth management companies offer this technology. It helps to reduce the administrative costs associated with providing all financial advice through the workforce, so asset management companies can provide this as a minimal cost service to their clients. Robo Advisory is an automated portfolio management software that allows clients to consistently adjust and customize their online investments to meet their long-term financial goals and short-term investment strategies.

Market dynamics

Increasing Internet penetration, low-cost investment advice, and increasing maturity of digital advice technology are expected to accelerate the growth of the robo-advisor market. Even a large number of small investors can use RoboAdvisor to monitor portfolio development offered by an inexpensive start-up, provide attractive returns, and offer a surprisingly different investment method than traditional investment plans offered by the banking sector.

Market segmentation

The global robo advisory market is segmented on the basis of platform, component type and application. By type, the robo advisory market is divided into automatic robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. On the basis of application, the robo advisory market is segmented into automated financial planning, financial advisory, brokerage, fund platform, etc.

Global Robo Advisor Market Analysis to 2027 is a professional and in-depth study of the Robo Advisor industry focused on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Robo Advisory Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and region. The Robo Advisory Market report covers the current and past market scenarios, market development patterns and is expected to undergo continuous development during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Robo Advisory Market:

Axos Invest, Inc., Betterment LLC, Charles Schwab and Co., Inc., Futureadvisor, Hedgeable, Inc., Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, Personal Capital Corporation, SIGFIG Asset Management, LLC, Vanguard Group, Inc., Wealthfront Corporation

The Global Robo Advisory Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market to provide relevant information to new market entrants or existing players. Analysis of the key strategies used by the leading major companies operating in the market and their impact are included in this research report.

