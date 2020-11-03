Coronavirus Updates: Folding Boxboard Market is anticipated to reach value of around US$ 15 Bn by 2027

According to Acumen Research, by 2027 the Folding Boxboard size is projected to reach $15 billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% in terms of revenue during the forecasting period 2020 to 2027.

A report on the global Folding Boxboard has been recently added to the ever-expanding repository of Acumen Research and Consulting. The report is titled “Folding Boxboard- Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” and it offers a comprehensive market overview. The report is intended to help stakeholders get an executive-level blueprint of the global market. It contains information obtained from trusted industrial sources. Besides this, expert opinions find an important mention in the report. Predictions and estimations included in the report are obtained using industry-leading analytical tools. Furthermore, the report compiles results from in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses. The information thus acquired is compiled in a logical chapter-wise manner to ensure improved readability.

The report identifies various factors aiding market expansion. In addition to this, it highlights the key restraints. For instance, it has been highlighted by the reported lack of awareness is a key factor restricting the growth of the Folding Boxboard.In addition to this, government support will be of major help, enabling companies to expand their footprint across the world. It is important to note here that the report offers insights into the market for a period between 2020 and 2027.

The report on the global Folding Boxboard is intended to help companies understand the prevailing demand and supply trends. Furthermore, it highlights the factors enabling or restraining growth in the market. It also dedicates a complete section to discussing the market’s competitive landscape at length. The report is therefore intended to give a bird’s eye view of the Folding Boxboard to companies, irrespective of their size.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers in-depth information on the market’s competitive landscape. Using Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report calculates the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the analysis provides insights into the threat from new entrants and available substitutes. Growth strategies adopted by the leading market players are studied as well. This is intended to analyse the reasons impelling companies to adopt specific growth strategies. The report also gauges the impact of these strategies on the overall market. It, therefore, studies in detail their product portfolio, pricing strategies, recent collaborations, and product launches. Through these studies, the report offers accurate recommendations about the investment feasibility of the market.

The information included in this section is intended to help established companies as well as new entrants who are looking to make a mark in the industry, make informed decisions. The section also offers recommendations to help companies achieve a competitive advantage. Through in-depth analysis, the report offers a snapshot of how the competitive landscape of the market would shape in the coming years.

List of Companies

To offer an executive-level blueprint of the Folding Boxboard, the report profiles some of the most prominent companies operating therein. The market share of the global Folding Boxboard is dominated by companies like Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Mondi Group, International Paper Company, Leanpack, CartonHub, ITC Limited, Metsa Board Group, Antalis International, Box-Board Products, Hangzhou Gerson Paper, Shandong Bohui Paper Industrial Company, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Industries, Iggesund Paperboard, JK Paper Ltd., SAPPI Limited, Hongkong Eastern Dragon Group, Kotkamills Oy, and Beloit Box Board and Others.

Their policies and growth strategies are studied in detail. For instance, information on recent mergers and acquisitions and partnerships is provided with the mention of the year. The report also includes data on their recent product launches.

It conducts SWOT analysis on the companies profiled. Through this, the report gauges their weaknesses and strengths. Furthermore, the analysis will help the readers to know about the hidden opportunities and looming threats to these companies.

Geography

To offer an in-depth overview, the report segments the global Folding Boxboard into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Folding Boxboard size in each of these regions is calculated. Furthermore, the report estimates the share of the global market held by each of these regions. Furthermore, the factors impacting the market’s trajectory across the regional markets are studied in detail. The role played by governments and regulations they implement on the market is studied in detail.

Key Segments

The report segments the global Folding Boxboard in terms of various parameters. The leading segment within each category is identified. Furthermore, the share held by these segments are calculated using various analytical tools. In addition to this, the report provides insights into growth drivers and restraints impacting the growth of this market. Through this analysis, the report identifies the most lucrative pockets of growth for the Folding Boxboard.

Market Segmentation as below:

Folding Boxboard Market By Material

Bleached Chemical

Pulp-Based

Recovered Paper

Others

Folding Boxboard Market By Application

Cosmetics

Greeting Cards

General Packaging

Healthcare

Higher End

Others

Folding Boxboard Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Few Significant Points From Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4. FOLDING BOXBOARD MARKET BY MATERIAL

CHAPTER 5. FOLDING BOXBOARD MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA FOLDING BOXBOARD MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE FOLDING BOXBOARD MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC FOLDING BOXBOARD MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA FOLDING BOXBOARD MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA FOLDING BOXBOARD MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH



