Food Acidulants Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

Definition:

The global food acidulant market witnessed substantial growth within a few years and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate within the forecast period. Food acidulants are used as an additive in the production process of food and beverages as they impart a sharp or tart taste to the food items and beverages. Food acidulants are also used as preservatives to prolong the shelf life of the products. The global food acidulants market is anticipated to be driven by several factors. The food acidulants are used majorly in the production process of several carbonated beverages. Rising consumer inclination towards the various juices, soft drinks are likely to propel the growth of the global food acidulants market during the forecast period. Majorly lactic acid is used in the processed meat products to enlarge the shelf life of the products and to improve the water-binding capacity of meat products.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Food Acidulants Market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Tate & Lyle PLC (United Kingdom), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Corbion Purac N.V.(Netherlands), RP International Limited (China), Cargill Incorporated (United States), Global Specialty Ingredients (Malaysia), Nanjing Xiangshengtai Industry Co., Ltd (China), Hawkins Watts (New Zealand), Univar Solutions(United States) and FBC Industries, Inc. (United States)

Influencing Market Trend

Wide Application in Growing Confectionery Market

Increasing Use of Fumaric Acid in Bakery Products Stimulating the Market Growth

Enhancement of Functional Properties of Food Products through the Use of Acidulants

Market Drivers

A wide scope of application in the food and beverage industry coupled with the range of functional benefits provided by food acidulants

The robust growth in the food and beverage sector majorly supports the market worldwide.

Opportunities

Longer Taste Retention of Lactic Acid Helps to Mask the Bitter Aftertaste of Many Artificial Sweeteners

Organic Acidulants Gaining Extensive Acceptance

Growing Consumption of Convenience Food Products

Restraints

The availability of alternatives and the presence of side effects through excessive consumption

Challenges

Stringent government regulation regarding Food Acidulants

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Food Acidulants segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Acetic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Lactic Acids, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid), Application (Bakery and confectionary, Beverages, Dairy Food, Animal Nutrition), Function (Flavor Enhancer, Microbial Control, PH Control, Preservative, Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Offline Sales Channel)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Food AcidulantsMarket On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Food AcidulantsMarket in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Food AcidulantsMarket, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Food AcidulantsMarketand various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Food Acidulants

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Food Acidulants Market:

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

