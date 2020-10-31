Capsule Hotels Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Capsule Hotels’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel (Japan),ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel (Japan),Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel (Japan),Vintage Inn (Singapore),Wink Hotel (United States),Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel (Japan),Oak Hostel Fuji (Japan),Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya (Japan),Capsule Value Kanda (Japan),Nine Hours Shinjuku-North (Japan)

What isCapsule Hotels Market?

A capsule hotel, also known as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features a large number of extremely small “”rooms”” (capsules) intended to provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford the services offered by more conventional hotels. The market of capsule hotel is growing due to the factor like rising travel and tourism sector, while some of the factor like talents shortage in the process of expansion is hampering the market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Side-by-side Capsules, Separate Capsules), Application (Office Workers, Tourists, Others), Number of Capsules (Up to 50, From 50 to 100, Above 100), Way of Booking (Online, Walk in)

Market Influencing Trends:

Advancement in hospitality sector

Growth Drivers

Growing demand in hotel availability at economic price

Increase in travel & tourism factor

Challenges that Market May Face:

Slowing down of macroeconomic

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

