Pulse Flour Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2020 – 2025

What isPulse Flour Market?

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations pulses are annual leguminous crops yielding between 1 and 12 grains or seeds of variable size, shape and color within a pod. Pulses are the edible seeds of plants in the legume family, a group of 12 crops that includes dry beans, dry peas, chickpeas and lentils. It contains 18-15% amino acids, 55-65% starches and 1-4% fats. Pulse four is increasing used in the food industry for the production of nutritionally attractive new products, primarily in the bakery, gluten-free, snack, pasta and noodle categories. It has high nutritional value as it contains protein, fiber, minerals and free of gluten. It offers better hydration and improve softness in bread, pastry and cake products as well as nutritionally enrich the products.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Beans, Broad Beans, Peas, Chickpeas, Lentils, Lupins, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), Origin (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for Gluten-Free Flours by Health Conscious People

Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Pulse Flour Based Products Due To Its Nutritional Benefits

High Demand for Bakery Product Applications

Challenges that Market May Face:

Substitutes for Pulse Flour Available In the Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

