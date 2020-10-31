Potassic Fertilizer Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2020 – 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Potassic Fertilizer’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Yara International ASA (Norway),Agrium Inc. (Canada),Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada),EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland),The Mosaic Company (United States),JSC Belaruskali (Belarus),HELM AG (Germany),Israel Chemicals Ltd.(Israel),Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A (Chile),Borealis AG (Austria)

What isPotassic Fertilizer Market?

Fertilizers are the chemicals used in the agricultural industry to encourage crop yield. They can be manufactured from nitrogen, potassium, sodium and many other chemicals. Potassic fertilizers are chemical fertilizers with the potassium content(K+). The potassium fertilizers can be bifurcated into muriate of potash (KCI) and sulfate of potash (K2S04), both of them are water-soluble and readily available across the globe. However, the growing trend towards organic diet and numerous side effects associated with the potassic fertilizers might stagnate the demand.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Potassium Chloride, Sulfate of Potash (SOP), Potassium Nitrate, Others), Application (Cereals & Grains (Rice, Corn, Wheat, Barley), Oilseeds & Pulses (Soybean, Canola, Sunflower, Others), Fruits & Vegetables (Apples, Tomato, Citrus, Others), Others (Sugarcane, Sugar Beet, and Fiber Crops)), Method of Application (Broadcasting, Foliar, Fertigation), Form (Solid, Liquid)

Market Influencing Trends:

Upsurging Need for Maximized Productivity Using Limited Land Area

Growing R&D in Minimizing the Side Effects of Potassic Fertilizers

Growth Drivers

Growing Need for Increased Crop Yield Across the Globe

Raising Awareness about Soil Profile and Nutritional Balance, Backed By State Support

Challenges that Market May Face:

Uncertainty In Agricultural Production, Costs Incurred, and Environmental Policies

Stringent Government Regulations on Fertilizers Manufacturers

