Food and Non Food Retail Market to generate huge revenue during 2020-2025
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Food and Non Food Retail’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Walmart (United States),Costco Wholesale Corporation (United States),The Kroger Co. (United States),Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (United States),Tescoplc.com (United Kingdom),Carrefour S.A.(France),Amazon.com, Inc. (United States),Metro AG (Germany),The Home Depot Inc. (United States),Target Corporation (United States)
What isFood and Non Food Retail Market?
Food and Non-food retailing in the last decade has emerged as one of the sunrise industries globally. Nowadays, the consumer armed with credit cards, higher-income exposure to the shopping culture of the west and a desire to improve his standard of living. Expanding retail outlets, growing incomes, and changing consumer preferences in developing countries call for an examination of determinants of consumer retail food and non-food outlet choice. This is projected the growth of the food and non-food retail market in the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Food Product, Home Products, Clothing, Electronics, Toys), End Use Verticals (Grocery Stores, Convenient Stores, Supercenters, Warehouse Clubs, Independent Retailers, Specialty Stores), Distribution (Internet Sales, Store Sales)
Market Influencing Trends:
Increasing Online Retail Shopping
Rising Demand for High-Quality Products
Growth Drivers
Increasing Customer Preference towards Private Label Brands
Increasing Supermarket Shopping Culture
Challenges that Market May Face:
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
