Skin Graft Market New Study Focusing on Business Opportunity to 2025 – Top Companies Tissue Regenix, Mimedex, Organogenesis, Nouvag

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Skin Graft Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Graft Thickness, Application, Equipment, and End User’, the global skin graft market was valued at US$ 770.5 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,371.9 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global skin graft market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global skin graft market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Various technological developments in equipment such as dermatome and other surgical instruments is expected to bolster the market growth. Among the equipment, the demand of dermatome is expected to be high for the purpose of skin grafting. The dermatomes are used for harvesting skin grafts and can be operated manually as well as electrically. Furthermore, increase in the number of events such as, conferences, symposiums and meetings are expected to increase the awareness regarding the use of various techniques in the process of skin grafts.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001099/

Top Leading Companies and Type

The key players operating in the market of skin graft worldwide include include Smith & Nephew, Mimedex, Tissue Regenix, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Organogenesis, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Nouvag, De Soutter Medical, Braun Melsungen AG, and Avita Medical among others.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player’s related business processes which values the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide special section regarding covid-19 situation.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several viral vectors, recombinant protein, live attenuated virus, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

As most of the governmental and private funding is diverted toward finding vaccine for Covid-19, there is lack of funding as well as skilled professionals for research of other viral diseases.

There has been rise in the number of burns and deaths caused due to burns. As per the American Burn Association, during 2016, in United States, there were 3,390 civilian deaths from fires, including 2,800 deaths from residential structure fires, 150 deaths from non-residential structure fires 355 from vehicle fires, and 85 from outside and unclassified fires other than structure or vehicle fires. Majority of burns are reported from countries having low or medium income or in WHO African and South East Asia region. With the rise in number of burn injury, the demand for skin grafts for the purpose of replacing the damaged skin patch has increased during the recent years.

The market for skin graft is well established in the region of North America, owing to increase in the number of burns and diabetes cases as well as technological developments in the skin graft. Various market players have been focusing towards shifting their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. There has been a significant rise in the number of diabetes as skin cancer cases in the region during the recent years. Additionally, the incidents involving burn injuries have been rising constantly, which are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global Skin Graft market as follows:

Global Skin Graft Market – By Type

Autologous

Allogeneic

Xenogeneic

Prosthetic

Isogeneic

Global Skin Graft Market – By Graft Thickness

Split-Thickness

Full-Thickness

Composite Graft

Global Skin Graft Market – By Application

Burns

Extensive Wound

Skin Cancer

Other Applications

Global Skin Graft Market – By Equipment

Dermatome

General Surgical Instruments

Consumables

Other Equipment

Global Skin Graft Market – By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Global Skin Graft Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001099/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]