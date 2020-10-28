Critical Care Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 47,171.42 Mn in 2027

According to the latest study on “Critical Care Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 21,682.65 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 47,171.42 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020–2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global critical care equipment market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth.

Based on product, the critical care equipment market is segmented into patient monitor systems, ventilators, infusion pumps, and others. In 2019, the patient monitor systems segment accounted for a larger share of the market. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising number of launches of these products.

General Electric Company, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, Löwenstein Medical UK Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co., Ltd, BPL (BPL Medical Technologies), Trivitron Healthcare, Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Asahi Kasei Corporation are among the prominent players in the critical care equipment market.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several viral vectors, recombinant protein, live attenuated virus, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

As most of the governmental and private funding is diverted toward finding vaccine for Covid-19, there is lack of funding as well as skilled professionals for research of other viral diseases.

Growing number of ICU beds in countries with high prevalence of COVID-19 and increasing demand for ventilators for the effective management of critical COVID-19 patients are driving the growth of the critical care equipment market. However, the disruption of supply chain and logistics due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 can impede the market growth. Further, the technological innovations in critical care equipment offer significant opportunities for the growth of the global critical care equipment market.

An ICU bed is equipped and staffed to be capable of ICU level care and provides mechanical ventilation along with invasive monitoring. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in May 2020, Canada being at the peak of COVID-19 outbreak, the need for ICU beds has exceeded at a significant level, even with 40% self-isolation. The number of existing ICU beds in each region ranged from 0.63 to 1.85 per 10,000 people. Assuming a current occupancy rate of 80% is estimated, unoccupied ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients would vary across the region from 0.13 to 0.37 per 10,000 people.

