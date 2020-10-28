Global In-App Advertising Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 24.4% by 2027 owing to Widespread Smartphone Usage Coupled with Integration of Technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, says Absolute Markets Insights

Rising in app advertisement frauds across the globe is influencing the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency and enhance the ROI for real time mobile ad biding. In 2018, the mobile app advertisement experienced an increase in the fraud rate compared to 2017. For instance, SDK spoofing accounted for 37% of ad frauds which resulted in fake ad click installs, thereby affecting the advertiser’s budget by making them pay for install through false claim. On the other hand, click injections accounted for 27% of the frauds taken place in 2018, where the cybercriminals triggered clicks prior the application installation is complete and thereby receive credit for the installation. Similarly, fake installation and click spam accounted for 20% and 16% of the fraudulent activities respectively. This rise in fraudulent advertisement within in-app advertisements is influencing the integration of machine learning technologies across the sector so as to ensure that the algorithms help advertisement reaches the right person at the right time. The in-app advertising market vendors are increasingly incorporating these technologies to ensure maximum reach and limit the prevalence of such instances. In-app advertising has emerged as the most preferred form of mobile advertising and also gained optimum traction among industry verticals.

The extensive usage of mobile applications among millennial is also complimenting the growth of in-app advertising market. Estimates indicate that an average smartphone user spends about 89% of their time in mobile apps as compared to 11% on mobile web. Advertisement in video forms for in-app advertising across social media applications is proving as most useful for advertisers. According to a survey, 57% of the marketers opted for YouTube Videos and 50% preferred Facebook native videos for floating their promotional content. The advertisements in mobile video formats are known to capture a higher retention rate, of about 94% as compared to web browsers. Facebook is among the most downloaded mobile application in the App store and has also emerged as the most effective in-app marketing tool for both, B2B and B2C advertisement. Hence, large scale investment by marketers on social media applications to capture a large audience is propelling the growth of in-app advertising market.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has positively affected the global in-app advertising market. This growth is attributed to the increase in average time spend by an individual in an application owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed by several government bodies to restrict the spread of the virus. For instance, according to studies, the average time spent by individuals in India on their smart phones increased by 24% in March on gaming applications like PUBG and other social media applications such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram amongst others. This increase in time spent on mobile was also observed across countries like Italy and Spain where the average time spent in mobile application by the population increased by 34% and 28% respectively. This rise in time spent by individuals on their smartphone applications is expected to influence the growth of in-app advertising market across the globe over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global in-app advertising market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global In-App Advertising Market:

By Solution

Integrated

Standalone

Advertising Campaign Solutions

Reporting and Analytics Solutions

Monetization Solutions

Others

By Ad Format

Video

Non-Video

By Application Type

Retail and E-commerce

Entertainment (Films, Series and Music)

News and Sports

Gaming

Travel and Hospitality

Social Media

Others

By Ad Type

Standard Banner Ads

Interstitial Ads

Hyper-local Targeted Ads

Native Ads

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

