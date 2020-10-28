Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to grow at CAGR 10.3% by 2028 due to increasing prevalence of sleep disorders

The number of people diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea is increasing this factor is increasing the demand for sleep apnea devices. Obstructive sleep apnea is a condition in which there is a blockage of airflow to the lungs while the person is in sleep. This blockage of airflow to the lungs is caused by relaxation of the muscles around throat and tongue. For this the most effective treatment is continuous positive airway pressure and there is an increasing prevalence of the treatment amongst individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. The goal of sleep apnea treatment is to open the airways so that the individual can breathe while in sleep. For minor cases the medical professionals suggest lifestyle changes but for major ones devices are used in order to cure the patient diagnosed with sleep apnea.

Request for Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=214

There are different therapies and devices available in order to provide efficient care to the patient and cure the patient diagnosed with sleep apnea. Advanced technology induced devices for breathing are disrupting the market this is a key factor which will augment the growth of sleep apnea devices market over the forecast period. Then number of patients suffering from sleep apnea is increasing and there is a huge patient base suffering from sleep apnea. The awareness regarding ill effects of not treating sleep apnea is increasing the demand for sleep apnea devices in the years to come.

Technological advancements are boosting the growth of devices also the market players are increasing their R&D investments in order to provide the end users with tailored solutions. The manufacturing of oral appliances for the treatment of sleep apnea is increasing and there is a growing usage of these devices in the market. In the United States the number of people diagnosed with sleep apnea is more than 22 million the number is increasing every year. Sleep apnea is one of the common disorders in the world and it is common in all age groups. Worldwide there are more than 900 million people diagnosed with sleep apnea out of which 80% people are undiagnosed. Sleep apnea is highly prevalent in the elders and also affects people of all age groups. The number of people getting proper treatment for sleep apnea is very low and the there is a huge pool of undiagnosed patients.

Government as well as market players is taking initiatives regarding the treatment therapies for sleep apnea and running awareness campaigns in order to attract and create awareness among the people regarding the ill effects of the disease. The number of children suffering from obstructive sleep apnea is also increasing, according to the studies children who snore habitually are suffering from sleep apnea thus there is a large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients and growing awareness regarding the treatment devices and therapies for sleep apnea will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=214

The rate of obesity is rising exponentially in the United States as well as in Europe, changing lifestyle are the reason of rising obesity among the individuals. Due to changing lifestyle the prevalence of obesity is rising globally; these results in increasing the sleep apnea amongst overweight individuals. These factors contribute to the growth of sleep apnea devices market also rising expansion of patients with sleep apnea is the major factor contributing to the rising usage of sleep apnea devices. North America is the most favorable market as government initiatives towards reducing sleep apnea is increasing the adoption of these devices. Increasing geriatric population is the major factor contributing to the growth of sleep apnea devices in this region. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) obstructive sleep apnea is a common disorder faced by elderly patients, globally almost over 20% of the elderly population is diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea.

ResMed a global leader in respiratory medicine shared guidelines as to how sleep apnea devices should be used, due to COVID-19 there were many concerns of the population regarding the use of sleep apnea device. The company has shared guidelines on their website about the use of sleep apnea during COVID times and is encouraging the diagnosed people to continue their therapy as COVID does not change sleep apnea diagnosis. Increasing initiatives for the treatment of sleep apnea is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market, for instance the American Sleep Apnea Association was found in 1990 in the United States in order to educate people regarding the ill effects of undiagnosed sleep apnea. Advanced sleep apnea devices are replacing the older ones; the mandibular advancement device for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea has seen a huge adoption in the recent years. Because of the discomfort caused by the devices there is an increasing prevalence of mandibular advancement device. Oral devices for sleep apnea are capturing the market and are compelling the manufacturers to launch advanced devices in the market.

Some of the players operating in the sleep apnea devices market include Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Invacare Corporation, Phillips Respironics, Compumedics Limited, Cadwell Laboratories, ResMed, BMC Medical Co. Ltd, Braebon Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden, ImThera Medical Inc. and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global sleep apnea devices market. The sleep apnea devices market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Request for [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=214

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market

By Product

Therapeutic Devices Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) device Bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) device Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device Automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) device Airway clearance systems Adaptive servo-ventilation systems Oral appliances Oxygen devices Masks Full face masks Nasal masks Nasal pillows Nasal prongs Oral masks Tubes Humidifiers Filters

Diagnostic Devices Actigraphy systems Polysomnography (PSG) device Respiratory polygraphs

Pulse oximeters

By End User

Sleep Laboratories

Hospitals

Home Care Centers

Individuals

Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Sleep-Apnea-Devices-Market-2019-2027-214

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: [email protected]

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424