California Smart Water Management System Market is expected to Reach USD 2678.40 Mn by 2027 owing to Rising Demand for Efficient Water Management to Combat the Prevalent Water Crisis, says Absolute Markets Insights

The widespread water crisis in California is increasing the demand for saving water across the country. The need for efficient water management and rising concern among the population regarding the growing water crisis in the country is driving the growth of smart water management system market in California. Government bodies are undertaking proactive steps to reduce water wastage and also reuse water to ensure its adequate supply throughout the country. For instance, Western Municipal Water District (WMWD) of California deployed the SCADA system, a water supply monitoring device, to manage alarms and operate plants and networks automatically on real-time basis. The implementation of the system has helped the municipality to save 30% of its energy use, decrease water loss by 20% and also reduce disruption in water supply by 20%. The government bodies in the country are also investing towards rainwater harvesting, through the implementation of technologically advanced systems like smart grids. Stormwater Smart Grid, which was deployed across the country in 2018, is equipped with streamlined artificial intelligence and IoT devices to recharge groundwater and support projects associated with reuse of water and its security. California encountered a situation of drought in 2015, which has influenced the government to take up various projects to install smart water metering solution across the country in order to combat the situation and increase efficiency in water billing. The concerns pertaining to irregularities in water billing through obsolete analogue water meters has influenced the adoption of smart water meters across the country. For instance, in 2016, Santa Fe Irrigation District replaced its existing 7300 analogue water meters with smart water meters thereby, minimizing human error in water bill generation and thus, improving its overall customer satisfaction. In another instance, in 2016, East Valley Water District, a California state owned water utility company entered into a contract worth US$ 2 Mn with Equarius Waterworks, a water works equipment company, to deploy smart water meters in order to subdue issues associated with water scarcity caused by the drought situation across the country. This water meters were installed with the motive to manage water on real-time basis and monitor water leakages and meter tampering. Government bodies are also investing in strategic alliances with smart water management solutions companies to reduce the cost spent by them on conservation and repairs and maintenance of obsolete old water meters every year. For instance, a United States city of Lancaster in California, entered into a contract with Itron Inc., for the supply of smart water solutions across the country. These constantly increasing government initiatives and investments to combat the ongoing water crisis across the country is influencing the growth of the California smart water management systems market.

Growing innovations by companies to offer advanced solutions for water management through devices such as sensors, meters cameras, controllers and alarms amongst others are driving the adoption of smart water management systems These solutions are helping in water conservation, repair and replacement of old water infrastructure, enhancing the repose of these infrastructures to climate change and other extreme weather conditions, and improving the overall water quality. For instance, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., offers 360-degree smart water management solution to commercial organization, government bodies, educational institutions and other communities. This solution helps in smart irrigation by reducing water cost by 25% to 40% across irrigational landscape along with monitoring water leaks and flow rate on real-time basis. The company also provides professional services such as project management and water bill analytics amongst others, to more efficiently cater the varied requirement of the end users. According to studies, Adobe Creek Homeowners Association, based in Petaluma California, saved over 9 Mn gallons of water with the help of this solution. Similarly, WeatherTRAK LC another water management solution by HydroPoint also helped the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District (MPUSD), based in California, to reduce water use across the district by 42%. Thus, the rapid adoption of these technologically advanced water management solutions is driving the growth of California smart water management system market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of California smart water management system market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across California. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies.

