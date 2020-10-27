eGRC Market Massively Future Growth to 2026 | IBM Corporation, Lockpath, LogicManager, MetricStream, Microsoft Corporation, SAP

Global eGRC Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2026

Global eGRC Market Analysis to 2026 is a specialized and in-depth study of the eGRC industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on eGRC Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. eGRC Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Some of the key players of eGRC Market: IBM Corporation, Lockpath, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Thomson Reuters

Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) refers to an organization-synchronized strategy for managing extensive issues of corporate compliance with regards to regulatory requirements, corporate governance, and enterprise risk management (ERM). It is a unified collection of capabilities, which enables organizations to reliably achieve objectives and act with integrity. GRC provides different strategies for managing an organization’s overall governance, compliance with regulations, and enterprise risk management. The major components of GRC software include IT policy management, IT risk management, compliance management, incident management, threat & vulnerability management, and vendor risk management.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global eGRC market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall eGRC market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Most important Type of eGRC covered in this report are:

Policy Management

Compliance Management

Audit Management

Incident Management

Risk Management

and Others

Based on Industry Vertical, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

BFSI

IT& Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

and Others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Egrc Software Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Global Egrc Market, By Deployment Mode

Chapter 6: Global Egrc Market, By Enterprise Size

Chapter 7: Global Egrc Market, By Business Function

Chapter 8: Global Egrc Market, By Type

Chapter 9: Global Risk Management Market, By Industry Vertical

Chapter 10: Global Egrc Market, By Region

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12: Company Profiles

