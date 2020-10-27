Biosafety Cabinets Market Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – NuAire, Esco Micro, GERMFREE, Azbil Telstar, ACMAS Technologies

The biosafety cabinets market was valued at US$ 166.67 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 312.90 millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%from 2020to 2027.

Biosafety cabinets are efficient devices that are used for controlling the contamination in laboratories dealing with infectious agents. These devices act as a primary barrier for restricting the escape of biological aerosols in the lab environment. The biosafety cabinets are broadly classified into class I cabinets, class II cabinets, and class III cabinets. The biosafety cabinets market is expected to witness a huge growth due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising technological advancements in biosafety cabinets. However, high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of biosafety cabinets is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001226/

Top Leading Companies and Type

Baker

NuAire

Labconco Corporation

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

GERMFREE

Berner International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Azbil Telstar

S.L. Diantech Solutions S.L.

ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player’s related business processes which values the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide special section regarding covid-19 situation.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several viral vectors, recombinant protein, live attenuated virus, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

As most of the governmental and private funding is diverted toward finding vaccine for Covid-19, there is lack of funding as well as skilled professionals for research of other viral diseases.

Based on type, the biosafety cabinets market is segmented into class I, class II, and class III. The class II segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of research and development facilities across the world. Moreover, growing number of product launches and considerable adoption of class II biosafety cabinets are also estimated to offer lucrative opportunity for the segment growth during the forecast period.

Disease outbreaks are usually caused by an infection, transmitted through person-to-person contact, animal-to-person contact, or from the environment or other media. Emerging infectious diseases are infections that have recently appeared within a population and are rapidly increasing. The World Health Organization warned in its 2007 report that infectious diseases are emerging at a rate that has not been seen before. Since 1970s, about 40 infectious diseases have been discovered, including SARS, MERS, Ebola, chikungunya, avian flu, swine flu, zika, and most recently, COVID-19. Moreover, as per CDC estimates, between 2016 and 2017, nearly 30 million people suffered from influenza in the US. Antibiotics techniques, such as vaccinations against influenza; helps reduce the illness by 17% and medical visits and hospitalizations by 18% and 19% respectively. The growing prevalence of Ebola and Zika virus infections is also likely to contribute to the market growth.

Infectious diseases are rapidly increasing worldwide. The World Health Organization reported that infectious diseases are likely to be responsible for killing over 30 million people each year. According to a new report by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there has been a three-fold increase in the number of people suffering from ticks and fleas, mosquitoes, Zika, Lyme disease, and others between 2004 and 2016. The appropriate care and management in terms of handling the patient samples to conduct vast number of experiments and studies for formulating anti-dotes and vaccines to curb these diseases require appropriate workstation and sanitized environment. These controlled and disinfected environments are mostly possible with the use of biological safety cabinets, which is likely to propel the growth of the market over the coming years.

Biosafety Cabinets Market – By Type

Class I

Class II

Class III

Biosafety Cabinets Market – By End User

Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

Biosafety Cabinets Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific(APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001226/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]