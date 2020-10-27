Waste Management Market Size Predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2027

According to Publisher, the Global Waste management Market is accounted for $324.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $643.84 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Increasing environmental awareness among people, rising urbanization and high surge in population are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, shortage of investments in solid waste management framework and lack of awareness in developing countries are restraining market growth.

Waste management is the process of treating solid wastes, and involves different solutions to recycle items. It includes activities from its inception to final removal, such as collection, transport, treatment, and disposal of waste along with inspection and regulation. Waste management deals with all types of waste, including industrial, biological and household.

By waste type, municipal waste deals with bulk of waste that is created by household, industrial, and commercial activity. By Geography, Europe region is having a huge demend in emerging countries due to increase in ideal government initiatives along with high-end technology adoption by management services.

Some of the key players profiled in the Waste Management market include Advanced Disposal Services, Biffa Group, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Suez Environment S.A., Veolia Environment S.A. and Waste Management Inc.

Services Covered:

– Disposal

– Collection

Waste Types Covered:

– Bio-medical

– E-waste

– Hazardous Waste

– Industrial Waste

– Municipal Waste

– Other Waste Types

End-users Covered:

– Agriculture

– Automobile

– Electronics

– Oil and Gas

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

