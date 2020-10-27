Europe Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to account for US$ US$ 430.7 Bn in 2027

Last mile delivery market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 677.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,491.8 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 16.1% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The adoption of automated technologies into logistics services and rising demand for value-added services and adequate last mile deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, owing to the increase in smartphones and internet penetration is anticipated to boost the last mile delivery market growth in the near future. Automation is highly potential to raise the efficiency level in logistics services also.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get sample PDF copy

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006269/request-trial

Top Key Player:

Amber Road, Inc.,Bamboo Rose LLC,Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.,Integration Point LLC,Livingston International,MIC,Oracle Corp,QAD, Inc,,QuestaWeb,SAP SE

UK is dominating the Last Mile Delivery market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for Last Mile Delivery. The UK is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the European region. Availability of various technology companies is propelling the UK government to focus on advanced technologies. Some of the prominent manufacturing sectors of the country include chemicals, food & beverage, aerospace, plastics, as well as high-tech manufacturing. Further, the country’s automotive industry is also anticipated to increase at a considerable growth. The country has appeared as an innovation leader in the manufacturing industry.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

EUROPE LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Drones

Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Vehicles

Droids

Others

By Type

B2B

B2C

By Application

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Last Mile Delivery Market – Companies Mentioned

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006269/checkout/basic/single/monthly?

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]