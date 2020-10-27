Beverage Acidulants Market to generate huge revenue during 2020-2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Beverage Acidulants’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cargill, Inc. (United States),Tate and Lyle (United Kingdom),Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (China),Archer Daniels Midland (United States),Cobion N.V. (Netherlands),Hawkins Watts Limited (Australia),Parry Enterprises India Ltd. (India),FBC Industries, Inc. (United States),Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

What isBeverage Acidulants Market?

Acidulants namely acetic, adipic, fumaric, citric, lactic, malic, tartaric acids, phosphoric, and glucono-delta-lactone are commonly used as food additives in processed beverages to not only impart sour taste but also to adjust the pH, enhance and modify the flavors and sweetness of sugars. Furthermore, beverage acidulants are extensively used in the beverage processing industry as preservatives, additives, and flavoring agents.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Others), Application (Dairy-based Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Other), Nature (Synthetic, Organic), Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Supermarkets, Specialized Stores, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increased Application of Citric Acidulants in the Beverages

Growth Drivers

The Expansion of the Beverage Processing Industry

The Use of Beverage Acidulants Not Only Enhance Flavor But Also Increase the Shelf Life of Beverages

Change in consumer behavior and lifestyle fuelling the Market Growth

A Rise in Demand for Longer Shelf Life Products

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several prominent vendors. These players are adopting some organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, product launches in order to gain leading share within the market. Moreover, some of the leading players are focusing on technological advancements in order to offer the products as per the market necessities.

