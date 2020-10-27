Wireless Car Charging Market High Growth Possible during 2020 – 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Wireless Car Charging’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Evatran Group (United States),WiTricy Corporation (United States) ,Hevo Power (United States) ,Tesla Inc. (United States) ,Bombardier, Inc. (Canada),Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany) ,Momentum Dynamic Corporation (United States),Robert Bosch Group (Germany),Evatran, LLC (United States),Mojo Mobility Inc. (United States),ZTE Corporation (China),HEVO, Inc. (United States)

What isWireless Car Charging Market?

Wireless Car Charging enables to charge the electric-powered car in order to with constant source of power both at the stationary and moving position. Instead of using a plug-in cable to charge the electric car, it uses wireless electric vehicle charging (WEVC) technology to wirelessly charge the carâ€™s battery. Due to increasing greenhouse gas radiation and scarcity of petroleum products for upcoming years the demand for electric cars is increasing and this has driven the wireless car charging market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Static Wireless Charging, Dynamic Wireless Charging), Application (Passenger Cars, SUV Cars), Operating Techniques (Capacitive Wireless Power Transfer (CWPT), Permanent Magnetic Gear Wireless Charging System (PMWC), Inductive Wireless Charging System (IWC), Resonant Inductive Power Transfer (RIPT)), Power Supply (3â€“<11 kilowatt, 11â€“50 kilowatt, 5 >50 kilowatt)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Government Support for Electric Vehicles

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Hybrid and Electric Cars

Preference Due to Safe and Effective Charging

Enables to Reduce Carbon and Harmful Emissions

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of a Unified Standard

Safety Concerns Surrounding Wireless Charging:{Since the charging occurs without direct human control, it must be designed to respond safely to the presence of foreign objects and living objects under or near the electromagnetic field. The charging system should recognize and protect an animal or child that enters the electromagnetic field}

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

In Wireless Car Charging Market, it has been observed that most of the companies are upgrading or introducing innovative products. They rely on strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, geographical expansion, technological innovation and sourcing strategies to enhance their market share.

