Asia Pacific Smart Mining Solutions Market Report 2020 COVID 19 Impact Analysis Edition Top Players Include ABB Ltd, Alastri, Caterpillar Inc, io, Hexagon AB, Hitachi, Ltd, MineSense

Smart mining is a process that uses information, autonomy, and technology to increase safety, reduce operating costs, and increase the productivity of mining sites. Mining companies focus on improving productivity by providing the latest software and solutions. It also consists of remote controlled robotic equipment for mineral and metal extraction, called telerobotic mining and reduces the risk of miners.

The Asia Pacific smart mining market size is expected to increase by 13.0% from 2027 to 2027, from $9,256.7 million in 2019 to $24,047.6 million in 2027.

The Asia Pacific Smart Mining market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

“Covid-19 epidemic is accelerating digital transformation in the mining sector as the need to be safer, more sustainable and more efficient increases.” The advanced smart mining technologies help minimize the threat and damage caused during mining operations. Specific uses of IoT in mining include adding up of sensors to mining equipment to communicate and monitor the data in real-time and keep the workers safer. This factor is also likely to boost the smart mining market during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Smart mining assays in the market.

Asia-Pacific Smart Mining Market–Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software and Solution

Services

By Mining Type

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

Alastri

Caterpillar Inc

io

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd

MineSense

Rockwell Automation, Inc

SAP SE

Trimble Inc

