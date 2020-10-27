Short Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Short Bowel Syndrome Pipeline

“Short Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Short Bowel Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Short Bowel Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Short Bowel Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Short Bowel Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Short Bowel Syndrome pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Short Bowel Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a complex disease that occurs due to the physical loss or the loss of function of a portion of the small and/or large intestine. SBS is generally broken down into individuals in whom the disorder is acquired during life and newborns in which the disorder is present at birth (congenital). Acquired short bowel syndrome is more common than the congenital form of the disorder. The specific symptoms and severity of SBS vary from one person to another. Diarrhea is common, often severe and can cause dehydration, which can even be life-threatening. SBS can lead to malnutrition, unintended weight loss, and additional symptoms may be due to the loss of essential vitamins and minerals. SBS is most commonly associated with surgical removal (resection) of half or more of the small intestine. Such surgery is performed to treat intestinal diseases such as Crohn’s disease, injury or trauma to the small bowel, or congenital birth defects.

Short Bowel Syndrome Emerging Therapy

The available therapeutics treatment options in SBS Landscape is nutritional support with symptomatic relief depending upon each case. Key players, such as Zealand Pharma, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and VectivBio, are involved in the development of therapies for the treatment of SBS patients. The companies are mainly working on the development of glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) analogs as emerging candidates for the management of SBS.

Key players of the report

NPS Pharmaceuticals (Acquired by Shire Plc.)

VectivBio/Therachon AG

Zealand Pharma A/S

Short Bowel Syndrome Market

The treatment of SBS is directed toward the specific symptoms that are apparent in each individual. It includes nutritional support, medications, surgery, and intestinal transplant. Treatment options that may be used to treat individuals with short bowel syndrome are complex and varied The therapeutic market size of SBS is accounted by therapies directed towards the management of specific symptoms. These include proton pump inhibitors, choleretic agents, antidiarrheal agents, antisecretin agents, etc. Apart from these, the off-label symptomatic therapies, the US FDA approved Zorbtive and pharmacological hormonal therapy, i.e., Teduglutide also contributes toward the market revenue for the disease. In May 2019, Takeda’s Gattex (teduglutide) got approval from the US FDA for the treatment of SBS in pediatric patients.

Short Bowel Syndrome Report Scope

The Short Bowel Syndrome report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Short Bowel Syndrome across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Short Bowel Syndrome therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Short Bowel Syndrome research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Short Bowel Syndrome

Table of content

Report Introduction Short Bowel Syndrome Short Bowel Syndrome Current Treatment Patterns Short Bowel Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Short Bowel Syndrome Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Short Bowel Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Short Bowel Syndrome Discontinued Products Short Bowel Syndrome Product Profiles Short Bowel Syndrome Key Companies Short Bowel Syndrome Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Short Bowel Syndrome Unmet Needs Short Bowel Syndrome Future Perspectives Short Bowel Syndrome Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

