Tardive Dyskinesia Pipeline Insight, 2020 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Tardive Dyskinesia Pipeline

“Tardive Dyskinesia Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Tardive Dyskinesia market. A detailed picture of the Tardive Dyskinesia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Tardive Dyskinesia treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Tardive Dyskinesia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Tardive Dyskinesia pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Tardive Dyskinesia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is an involuntary neurological movement disorder caused by the use of dopamine receptor blocking drugs that are prescribed to treat certain psychiatric or gastrointestinal conditions. Long-term use of these drugs may produce biochemical abnormalities in the area of the brain known as the striatum. The reasons that some people who take these drugs may get tardive dyskinesia, and some people do not, is unknown. Tardive dystonia is a more severe form of tardive dyskinesia in which slower twisting movements of the neck and trunk muscles are prominent. TD is characterized by involuntary and abnormal movements of the jaw, lips and tongue. Typical symptoms include facial grimacing, sticking out the tongue, sucking or fish-like movements of the mouth. In some cases, patients also have irregular movement of the trunk and limbs. These movements are typically choreiform or choreoathetoid in type; although, athetosis of the extremities and axial and limb dystonia are often listed as part of the syndrome, as are gait and trunk posture abnormalities, such as rocking or rotary pelvic movements.

Tardive Dyskinesia Emerging Therapy

The pipeline of Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) is very narrow which reflects that there is a high medical unmet need for potential treatment options for the patients. The dynamics of TD market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that market will comprise of efficient treatment regimens.

Som Biotech’s SOM3355 is an oral VMAT2 inhibitor (vesicular monoamine transporter 2) for the symptomatic treatment of chorea movements associated with Huntington’s disease (HD), and other hyperkinetic movement disorders like TD. In October 2017, SOM, after using a proprietary ligand analysis computational algorithm and completing the preclinical assays, determined that Nippon Chemiphar’s marketed hypertension therapy bevantolol (Calvan; coded SOM3355 by SOM) is a highly effective Vesicular Monoamine Transporter Type 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, a class of compounds that has demonstrated to have success in treating Central Nervous System movement disorders such as Huntington’s Chorea, Tardive Dyskinesia, and Tourette’s syndrome. SOM retains worldwide rights to the usage of bevantolol (SOM3355) in these disorders with Nippon Chemiphar having a priority option to develop in numerous Asian countries.

Key players of the report

Neurocrine Biosciences

Contera Pharma

Som Biotech

Teva Pharmaceutical

Tardive Dyskinesia Market

Treatment of TD is highly individualized. Since, TD is caused by dopamine blockage, initial treatment includes gradual removal of the dopamine blocking agents. Many times, these agents cannot be removed, as these agents are used for a variety of illnesses (such as gastrointestinal and psychiatric). The doctor may switch the patient to a different antipsychotic that may lessen TD. Many available treatments for TD offer some benefit to patients, but response to treatment depends on the patient. Ingrezza (valbenazine) and Austedo (deutetrabenazine) are two FDA approved drugs used for treatment of TD. Tetrabenazine is often useful for symptomatic treatment of TD and is currently available for use in the US. However, it carries the risk of causing or aggravating depression. Other experimental drugs are being tested to reduce or eliminate the symptoms of tardive dyskinesia.

Tardive Dyskinesia Report Scope

The Tardive Dyskinesia report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Tardive Dyskinesia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Tardive Dyskinesia therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Tardive Dyskinesia research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Tardive Dyskinesia.

Table of content

