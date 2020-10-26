Vulnerability Scanner Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | IBM, Tenable, Dell

Vulnerability scanners are tools that constantly monitor applications and networks to identify security vulnerabilities. They work by maintaining an up-to-date database of known vulnerabilities, and conduct scans to identify potential exploits. Vulnerability scanners are used by companies to test applications and networks against known vulnerabilities and to identify new vulnerabilities. The scanners typically produce analytical reports detailing the state of an application or network security and provide recommendations to remedy known issues. Most security teams utilize vulnerability scanners to bring to light security vulnerabilities in their computer systems, networks, applications and procedures. There are a plethora of vulnerability scanning tools available, each offering a unique combination of capabilities.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are IBM (United States),Tenable Inc. (United States),HPE (United States),Dell (United States),Splunk (United States),Qualys (United States),SolarWinds (United States),McAfee (United States),GFI Softwar (Malta),Rapid7 (United States),Tripwire (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Network-Based, Host-Based, Wireless, Database, Application Scanner), Application (Forensic & Incident Investigation, Event & Security Management, Log & Event Management), Techniques (Penetration Testing, Breach & Attack Simulation, Antivirus Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, Configuration Management), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Other), Platform Type (SaaS, Windows, Mac, Linux, Unix)

Market Drivers:

Most Vulnerability Scanning Tools Have a Clear Interface and are Easy to Use

Market Trends:

Rising Web and Mobile-Based Business-Critical Applications

Enterprises Implementing Security Measures

Opportunities

Initiatives by Governments and Enterprises with Focus on Digitalization

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

