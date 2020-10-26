Dermatology Treatment Devices Market New Business Experts Ideas By Biofrontera Ag, PhotoMedex, Alma Lasers, Cutera

The dermatology treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,800.07 million in by2027 from US$ 5,320.73 million in 2019;. The market it is estimated to grow with ata CAGR of 6.7% from 2020- to 2027.

Based on On the basis of product, the dermatology treatment devices market was segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, energy-based therapies devices, microdermabrasion devices, microneedling, and cryotherapy devices. In 2019, the lasers segment accounted for the highest largest share in the market and is likely to retain its share-based dominancet share during the forecast period. The projected growth of the market for this segment is attributed owing to the factors such as increasing adoption of lasers for aesthetic and dermatology issues, rising adoption of laser-based procedures, ease of the treatment, and reliability of the procedure results. In addition, development of low-cost lasers for home-based uses procedures is likely to offer a key growth opportunity for the market players operating in the dermatology treatment devices market players industry.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014992/

Top Leading Companies and Type

Cutera Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Sciton, Inc.

Lumenis

Alma Lasers

Cynosure

Candela Corporation

Biofrontera Ag

Avita Medical

PhotoMedex

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player’s related business processes which values the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide special section regarding covid-19 situation.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several viral vectors, recombinant protein, live attenuated virus, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

As most of the governmental and private funding is diverted toward finding vaccine for Covid-19, there is lack of funding as well as skilled professionals for research of other viral diseases.

The dermatology treatment devices market The companies players such as CANDELA CORPORATION; Sciton, Inc.; and Cynosure have maximized their growth with been adopting several organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their market value revenue and position in the market standings. Strategic developments made by the companies that are operating in the related market are companies such as CANDELA CORPORATION, Sciton, Inc., Cynosure and other companies have been implementing various inorganic and organic developments that have bought about dynamic improvements in the market they are operating. For instance, in June 2020, Cynosure introduced the Elite iQ platform, the next generation of the Elite+. The Elite iQ platform leverages Skintel, the aesthetic industry’s only live Melanin Reader, to offer customized laser hair removal treatments and permanently reduce unwanted hair; it is suitable for all skin types.

The prevalence of skin cancer has dramatically increased in the recent years. According to the National Cancer Institute in the US, skin cancer accounts for ~4.6% of the total newly occurring cancer cases in the country. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported the incidence of 2–3 million non-melanoma and 132,000 melanoma cases every year in the world. In addition, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation Statistics, one in every five Americans is likely to develop skin cancer once in their lifetime. These issues require critical medical intervention and appropriate devices for their therapeutic treatment to combat severe condition, which is further likely to propel the growth of the dermatology treatment devices market.

Dermatology Treatment Devices Market– by Product Type

Lasers

Light Therapy Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Energy-Based Therapy Devices

Microneedling

Dermatology Treatment Devices Market– by Application

Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Psoriasis

Scars

Warts and Skin Tags

Hyperpigmentation and Vascular Lesions

Acne

Tattoo Removal

Hyperhidrosis

Dermatology Treatment Devices Market– by End User

Hospitals

Spa Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Surgical Centers

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014992/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]