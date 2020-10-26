UAE Ice Cream Market to Reach US$ 191.3 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.5% CAGR: Says Reports and Data | Top Players are Desert Chill Ice Cream, Dunkin Brands, General Mills, Maras Turka, Mini Melts

The UAE ice cream market is accounted to US$ 118.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 191.3 Mn by 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Desert Chill Ice Cream LLC., Dunkin Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Maras Turka, Mini Melts Inc., Nestle S.A., IFFCO, Mars, Incorporated, Graviss Group (Pure Ice Cram Co. LLC), and Unilever

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021439

Long summers and hot climate conditions have bolstered the growth of the UAE ice cream market. Ice-cream remains to be the favorite frozen dessert in the UAE as it has an arid subtropical climate with long hot summers and briefly warm winters, and is consumed throughout the year. It is a lucrative market for ice creams as the consumption is expected to grow amid the entry of a number of multinational ice-cream manufacturers, such as Mars GCC and Unilever Middle East. A large number of ice-cream manufacturers have been instrumental in introducing new ice-cream variants. Moreover, the growth of the tourism sector and restaurant businesses is also expected to support the growth of the ice-cream market in the country. The large presence of expatriates, tourists, and locals that are fond of eating ice-cream during the hot weather have been generating significant demand for ice-cream.

The UAE ice cream market by type is bifurcated in impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream, and artisanal ice cream. The impulse ice cream segment dominated the UAE ice cream market. Impulse ice cream is a single-serve ice cream purchased for immediate consumption. They can be readily consumed without the need for portioning or preparation. Impulse Ice Cream includes ice cream products such as ice cream cones, ice cream sandwiches, chocolate-coated ice creams, and single-serve ice cream tubs. Impulse ice cream products such as ice cream cones, and ice cream sandwiches are sold in individual packages while the traditional ice cream ball in the wafer is sold without package.

The UAE ice cream market is bifurcated on the basis of distribution channels into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and others. Specialist stores are dominating the UAE ice cream market. Specialist stores are usually independent stores with no other branches. They maintain considerable expertise in the type of product that specializes in selling. They sell their products at premium prices while providing higher service quality and expert guidance to shoppers.

A key trend that is estimated to affect the UAE ice cream market in the coming year is the rising consumer preference toward organic ice-cream products. Consumers around the world are more conscious about the nutritional value and ingredients used in the food they consume. Traditional ice-cream is loaded with sugar and has very low nutritional value. Ice-cream manufacturers are making use of organic ingredients to manufacture ice cream with low sugar and unhealthy fat content. Prominent organic ice-cream manufacturers are focusing on developing new flavors to re-engage consumers, with an aim to spur their business growth.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00021439

Table Of Content

Introduction 2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology 4. UAE Ice Cream Market Landscape 5. UAE Ice Cream Market – Key Market Dynamics 6. Ice Creams – UAE Market Analysis 7. UAE Ice Cream Market Analysis – By Product Type 8. UAE Ice Cream Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel 9. Industry Landscape 10. Ice Cream Market: Key Company Profiles 11. Appendix

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00021439

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune