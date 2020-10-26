Armenia Real Estate Market 2020 – Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast To 2027

The Armenia real estate market was valued at $880.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,249.3 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Real estate is defined as a property which is made up of land and any physical structures on it such as buildings.

The growth of the Armenia real estate market is driven by rise in economy and increased efforts by the government for the diversification of economy. The construction industry was one of the major contributors to the economy of Armenia, however, the mining and services industry has grown to be some of the major drivers of the Armenian economy. Furthermore, there is rise in property transactions in Armenia. Also, the government in Armenia returns the income tax to residents who re-pay mortgage loan, as per the law. In addition, many Armenians are repatriating and buying real estate. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the real estate market in Armenia. However, high unemployment rate and poverty is a challenge for the growth of the real estate market in Armenia. The unemployment rate of Armenia is among the highest in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. On the contrary, increased focus of the government to help real estate is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the future.

The Armenia real estate market is segmented into property type and business type. By property type, the market is classified into residential, commercial, industrial, and land. The land segment is anticipated to dominate the Armenia real estate market throughout the study period. Depending on business type, the market is segregated into sales and rental.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– AdaTech LLC

– “Akcern” Real Estate Corporation

– BARS Real Estate Company

– “CHARAGAYT” Construction Company

– Comfy LLC

– Elite Group

– MLL Industries, LLC

– Renshin LLC

– Roxwell LLC

– Step Investment Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Armenia Real Estate market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Armenia Real Estate market segments and regions.

The research on the Armenia Real Estate market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Armenia Real Estate market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Armenia Real Estate market.

Armenia Real Estate Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

