Food Starch Market Recent Changes and Developments in the Market, Risk Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2026

The food starch market was valued at $18.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. The sweetener segment led the market terms of share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global food starch market has witnessed robust growth in the last few years. This is attributed to development of the food & beverage industry, innovation in the food system, improved logistics, increase in affordability, and rise in consumer spending. Furthermore, the demand for convenience food have increased multifold, owing to consumer preference toward ready-to-eat and cost-effective food. Furthermore, widespread expansion of the food processing industry has boosted the demand for food ingredients, which have positively impacted demand for food starch.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are: ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Tate and Lyle, BENEO, Roquette Fr?res, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, SPAC Starch Products (India) Limited, Sonish Starch Technology Co., Ltd., and Nutrend Biotech Co., Ltd.

Food Starch Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

